Sorry, Tom Pidcock, Leadville has just banned your new drop bar Pinarello

What does this mean for Tom Pidcock's mysterious gravel calendar now?

Eventual winner Keegan Swenson rides with drop-bar bike at Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2024
Eventual winner Keegan Swenson rides with drop-bar bike at Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2024 (Image credit: Life Time / @chaseincolor)

In a surprise move, Life Time Grand Prix took the decision on Friday to ban drop bar setups from competition at some mountain bike events within the series, those being Leadville Trail 100 MTB and Little Sugar MTB.

These new rule changes are, it is reported, due to "rider safety and compatibility concerns", in a move that mirrors to some degree the high profile banning of aero bars at Unbound and other gravel events in recent years. The wording of the new rule is unambiguous:

Pinarello Grevil MX

Pinarello's (and by extension Tom Pidcock's) new drop bar MTB is less than a week old, and already banned from the event it was clearly designed for. (Image credit: Pinarello)

Sources close to Pinarello, however, remained noncommittal on this front. There is, of course, still a chance we will see the Olympic MTB champion tackle the famously gruelling, high altitude event, but if he does it’ll be on a standard Pinarello Dogma XC hardtail.

This ban will undoubtedly have a chilling effect on drop bar builds, which have become the latest gravel trend (or fad, if you’re of a sceptical disposition). While Lifetime's other MTB event, the Chequamegon MTB Festival, will still allow drop bars in competition in a slightly confusing move, it's fair to say that Leadville is the blue riband MTB event of the non-UCI world, and it is from there that tech trends flow to a great extend.

Gravel bikes have been moving towards MTBs in many ways, utilising longer, slacker geometry and most clearly utilising much larger (even MTB size) tyres in order to make them more capable over rougher terrain, but actually fitting drop bars to a mountain bike is a task that requires at least some degree of forethought regarding compatibility, despite SRAM making things a lot easier in recent years on this front. Without a high-profile event showcasing this setup it's much harder to see brands developing machines for comparatively little media interest, and harder still to see amateurs having the impetus to recreate these setups themselves.

