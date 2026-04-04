What can Remco Evenepoel learn from Pogačar, Nibali, and Valverde? 5 memorable Tour of Flanders debuts from big-name cobbles newbies

When Remco Evenepoel hits the cobbles of the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, he will be making the same route behind enemy lines trodden by a number of high-profile riders in recent years.

In an age of increasing all-rounderism, there is less of a shock factor at seeing riders stray from their usual lanes, and that's especially so in the case of Evenepoel, who is a Grand Tour champion but has achieved most of his success through one-day exploits.

The thing is, they've always been in much hillier, much less chaotic, and much less bumpy races. The cobbled Classics still remain a unique beast, and Evenepoel's secretive addition to the start list will have fans - especially in his native Belgium - licking their lips.

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But what about the other riders who have scaled the heights of the sport, and then decided to test themselves on the cobbles of Flanders' Finest?

The pre-race favourite, Tadej Pogačar, is a prime example. Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali are two more Grand Tour winners who made solitary but memorable appearances at De Ronde. And Julian Alaphilippe and Bob Jungels are two more all-rounders whose lightning first forays onto the cobbles could inspire Evenepoel.

Here, we take a look back at their Tour of Flanders debuts.

Tadej Pogačar makes his mistakes

Pogačar remonstrates after feeling he was boxed-in in the sprint, but he and Van der Poel should never have been caught (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where else to start other than with Tadej Pogačar, the heavy favourite to lift the Tour of Flanders trophy for a third time on Sunday afternoon?

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Pogačar made his Flanders debut in 2022, and he arguably should have won it, but more on that shortly. Pogačar was at this point 23 years old and already a double Tour de France winner and a double Monument winner, taking his first titles at Liège and Lombardia the previous year. His visit to the cobbles of Flanders, which included a prelude at Dwars door Vlaanderen was spoken about in the context of the cobbles that would be on the menu at the 2022 Tour de France, but it soon became clear this was a rider who wanted to win every type of Classic conceivable.

His ride at Dwars was a bit of a wake-up call. Out of position when the decisive move formed on Berg Ten Houte with 70km remaining, he missed the chance to play any real role in the race, feeding that old Flandrien line of needing to learn the roads and the rhythms on Flanders. On the big day itself, he made no such mistake, grabbing the race by the scruff of the neck on the second ascent of the Oude Kwaremont and then dropping everyone but Mathieu van der Poel on the final ascent. He was always likely to come off second best in a sprint with the Dutchman, but he somehow contrived to finish fourth, as he slowed the pace to such an extent that two chasers swooped up and over in the dying metres. It was scant reward for the extraordinary way he had dictated the race on debut, especially against a rider of the cobbled calibre of Van der Poel.

Pogačar has become a master iron-outer of mistakes, and he returned 12 months later to ride in very much the same style, but this time making sure he was alone over the final Kwaremont. After a 2024 hiatus to focus on the Giro d’Italia, that same blueprint was repeated last year with his second Ronde title.

What’s interesting to note is that even Pogačar – on course to become the greatest cyclist of all time – needed some time, and some mistakes. In that respect it’s interesting that Evenepoel, despite saying he has been targeting this race since December, opted for no cobbled race in preparation for this.