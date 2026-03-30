Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have the makings of a great Tour of Flanders team, but is Remco Evenepoel the missing piece for taking on Pogačar and Van der Poel?

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe made it a clear ambition of theirs to revamp their cobbled Classics squad for 2026, taking one of Mathieu van der Poel's lieutenants, Gianni Vermeersch, adding the experience of former Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenhout, and continuing to give leadership to rising talents such as Tim van Dijke and Laurence Pithie.

What they have is strength in numbers, and that can bring great results as it did at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for second-place Van Dijke, but what they lack is one clear leader and a main star to focus their efforts in the fight against Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and, from next Sunday at the Tour of Flanders, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

While Remco Evenepoel could be that star, in theory, having expressed an interest in "one day" taking on races such as Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders, he was brought to the team to try and win the Tour de France. So for this year, at least, it's numbers they will have to rely on, but would a focal point like the Olympic Champion be more beneficial?

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Even heading into the E3 Saxo Classic, there was no specific rider they were strategising efforts around. It was a case of finding out who had the best legs on the day and adapting from there during the 208km race.

"I mean, we don't have one massive leader on our team. We have a few strong guys who can really play a role, so we have to play a little bit differently," Pithie told Cyclingnews on Friday.

"But it's quite open within the team, and everyone can have a shot. At the end of the day, the legs do the talking. So we go in with an open plan, and I think we use each other really well. We have strength in numbers."

As the racing raged on, Red Bull showed their hand on the Taaienberg with 70km to go, Van Dijke launching an aggressive move which was followed by Van der Poel. They briefly went together as they caught the first chasing group behind the breakaway, but barely 8km later, the Alpecin-Premier Tech rider had left his compatriot behind.

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Changing tack, the German team then tried a futile attempt to bridge across with Jan Tratnik going solo, before they eventually contributed to the chase in the final 30km behind Van der Poel and a strong chasing move of four riders – which they missed out on joining due to their earlier efforts – and ended with a top result of eighth through Vermeersch.

"Tim was strong when he went, but then he missed a bit after he made the effort to cross together with Van der Poel," DS Vanthourenhout told Cyclingnews. "Then Van der Poel went really early, so then we were out of the race again, and we had to restart. Then it's not so easy anymore.

"I asked the guys to follow Vermeersch," when he sparked the four-man move that almost caught Van der Poel, "but I think they were all on the limit at that moment.

"It was important to see the good commitment and collaboration with the guys again, but as I said, it's not easy at a really hard one-day WorldTour race. Yes, we missed a really important move, but in the end, it's OK."

Jordi Meeus and Tim van Dijke of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe compete during In Flanders Fields - From Middelkerke to Wevelgem 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

At Sunday's In Flanders Fields, they were again active with numbers, making the front split in the peloton with 120km to go, but into the hillzone they were off the pace of Van der Poel, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Vermeersch, who surged ahead on the second Kemmelberg rep.

From thereon out, it was about the chase to try and sprint with Jordi Meeus. They achieved their aim by working with the likes of Ineos Grenadiers and Decathlon CMA CGM in the final 35, catching Van der Poel, Van Aert and late attacker Alec Segaert in the final 1200 metres.

But Meeus came unstuck in the sprint after making contact with Christophe Laporte and being unable to sprint after clipping out. Furious, he was left smashing his handlebars and shouting at the Frenchman after finishing as Red Bull's top rider in 36th.

Adding these two races to Opening Weekend, however, it would be unfair to say that they haven't made big improvements from last season – the truth is quite the opposite, they've looked impressive. They are often at the pointy end and have definitely tried to make the race come to them instead of just reacting to the big guns.

Is Evenepoel the missing piece?

Remco Evenepoel impressed on the cobbles at Brabantse Pijl at his season debut last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's something team boss Ralph Denk was chasing at the start of the season, alongside his goal of challenging at the Tour de France with star new man Evenepoel and podium finisher from 2025, Florian Lipowitz, and the Classics were the main area of the season where they were lacking, especially on the cobbles.

Opting for a sensible approach and more normal run-in to the Tour, any potential hit out at the Classics away from the Ardennes was ruled out, but could Evenepoel's addition to the squad they have be the answer to really standing up to Van der Poel, Pogačar, Van Aert and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek).

This boils down slightly to the question of whether surprises are still possible in these biggest races. Pithie thinks it is still possible, saying, "For sure, there's still room for surprises; it's much harder with those big guys like Van der Poel here, but you never know, it's racing; anyone on the start line can win."

While this did almost ring true at E3 just hours after he said it, with only a lack of cooperation and a final seated burst saving Van der Poel from a memorable defeat, the evidence at cycling's most prestigious one-day races does point to a different conclusion.

In the past, at races like Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and to an extent Flanders, if you look back to Alberto Bettiol in 2019, the potential surprises remained. However, the current era has seen all of the last 10, and 15 of the last 17, Monuments taken by just Pogačar and Van der Poel. It does point to the absolute best riders being within a shout of winning, with only Evenepoel and another Alpecin rider, Jasper Philipsen, being the exceptions from the run of 17, which dates back to Lombardy 2022.

Granted, Evenepoel has won a Grand Tour at the Vuelta back in 2022, was the frontrunner for the Giro in 2023 before COVID-19 forced him out of the race, and did finish third on his Tour de France debut, so the focus on stage racing has made sense, both at his old team and new.

But his best results have been in the one-day arena as a two-time winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a three-time winner at the Clásica San Sebastián, and with a victory at Brabantse Pijl to his name, alongside both Olympic and World Championships road race victories on his palmarès. And it's not just