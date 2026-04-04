NXT Classic: Tibor del Grosso wins a tense two-up sprint to take a first win of the year

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Mauro Schmid finishes second after a late attempt at a solo move

Dutch Tibor Del Grosso of Alpecin-Premier Tech pictured at the start of the &#039;E3 Saxo Bank Classic&#039; one day cycling race, 208,8km from and to Harelbeke, on Friday 27 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM (Photo by ELIAS ROM / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Premier Tech) pictured during the E3 Saxo Bank Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Premier Tech) won a two-man sprint against Mauro Schmid (Jayco-Alula) to take victory at the NXT Classic among the hills of the Dutch Limburg region on Saturday.

Casper Pedersen (Soudal-QuickStep) led the chasing group home in third place, just a handful of seconds behind the winner.

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How it unfolded

Formerly know as the Volta Limburg, the NXT Classic has been a launch pad for many a career, with riders the likes of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché), Stefan Küng (Tudor) and Jan Tratnik (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) all among the winners in the race’s 33 year history.

Taking place in the far south-eastern corner of The Netherlands, in the hilly Limburg region, the 196km race started and finished in Eijsden, just south of Maastricht. Tackling 37 classified climbs, including some of those usually seen during the Amstel Gold Race, the riders would ascend a total of 2,400m, covering four large loops before passing through the finish line for flat, final 6km lap.

After a relatively benign start Samuele Zoccarato (MBH Bank CSB) was the first rider to make an attack stick and was soon joined by Mads Andersen (Swatt Club) and Oscar Amey (NSN Development Team). In turn, they were joined by Bram Dankloff (Parkhotel-Valkenburg), the four riders building a lead of 2:50 with 62km ridden.

Only three months past his 18th birthday, Amey was the youngest rider in the race and began struggling in the breakaway and, as the race passed the 80km mark, began slipping backwards and was soon dropped from the breakaway, their lead on the peloton by then more than three minutes.

By the time Amey was caught by the bunch, the pace was up and the young Brit slid out of the back, though in company with plenty of others as they too were dropped, the pace lifting. With Visma-Lease a Bike going first, then Unibet Rose Rockets taking their turn, the gap was closed and the leaders were caught with 60km to go, a group of 12 riders forming at the front.

Though that group soon came back, forming a peloton of around 50 riders, that only allowed further attacks, with frantic moves going up the road only to be brought to heel as the race entered the closing 50km.

On the final ascent of the Gulperberg, with 35km left to race, the peloton split once again, before, a few kilometres later, on the Schilberg, Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) and Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Premier Tech) edged away, a group of 19 riders chasing hard.

Though the pair built a lead of 40 seconds, and despite a late attack from Schmid, they stayed away, resisting a late counter-move, fighting for the win between them, though it was a close run thing.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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