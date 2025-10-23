The Canyon Grail CF SLX 8 AXS holds the much-coveted and sought-after best overall bike in our best gravel bike buying guide. In what is a crowded market, earning that plaudit isn't easily achieved.

Our own tech writer, Tom Wieckowski, scored the latest iteration of the Grail with a glowing 4 out of 5-star review. Canyon says the Grail is a 'Rapid where you want it, rugged where you need it' gravel bike, and Tom agreed, saying, "The Grail is fast on the flat and adept and stable on more technical terrain", and highlighted its exciting and fun riding performance as some of the many review highlights. Summing up the Grail, Tom said, "If you're looking at one gravel bike for racing or performance riding, the Grail is going to fit the bill."

Currently, Canyon is offering several discounts on the Grail, including the very model that holds the Cyclingnews best gravel bike crown – the Grail CF SLX 8 AXS, which is now discounted from $5,899 to $4,899, representing an incredible $1,000 off.

There are a load of model variants of the Grail discounted, with sizing options limited depending on the model. The Grail CF SLX 8 AXS RS is now $300 off, available in all sizes, and is reduced to $5,799 from $6,099, which is a significant discount.

Canyon also offers free US shipping, and you can grab a further 5% off when you sign up for the Canyon Newsletter. If you're after a Canyon, then having a browse over the entire Canyon Sale is recommended, as there is something for everyone, from the best Canyon road bikes to my own all-time favourite Canyon – the Inflite CF SLX 8 Di2 cyclocross bike.

As much as the Grail is a brilliant do-it-all gravel machine, performance is at its core and gravel racing is its forte. Canyon works with its stable of pro gravel riders to develop together the best gravel bike, and it’s been ridden to victory in some of the world's toughest gravel races, including the boss of all gravel – Unbound Gravel 200, under Carolin Schiff. Mathieu van der Poel also won the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships on a Grail CFR, so its racing pedigree is clear to see.

The brand also launched the suspension fork-equipped RIFT version of the Grail earlier this year. If you like the idea of a suspension fork on your bike, the Grail RIFT is another option from Canyon.

As much as Tom loved his test model, it still didn't get that rarely seen perfect score. The reason? Well, mostly because Canyon don't include the proprietary computer mount with the bike, and it's the only mount that allows for a clean look. You have to shell out an extra $40 for the Canyon Gear Groove mount – not the end of the world with the savings made here, but at the time of review, at full price, a fair point.

Elsewhere, the clearance for the best gravel tyres is limited, with the official line being 42mm, plenty enough for me, but if you're one for following the trend of fatter gravel tyres, then it's worth being aware of the possible sizing limitations.

These minor gripes aside, there's really nothing else to worry about here. The Canyon Grail is brilliant, and these discounted models come with an excellent spec, fast wheels and capable tyres which add speed and handling both on and off-road. The SRAM Force XPLR AXS groupset doesn't really miss a beat either, delivering fast, accurate electronic shifting that makes every ride smoother and more efficient.

These deals are currently only available in the US, but it's worth checking out Canyon in your territory as the deals vary from region to region.