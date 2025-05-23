Recommended reading

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Are race cancellations threatening the future of women's cycling?

By published

The 2025 season has seen a fall in the number of lower-level race days, which undermines the pyramid and could threaten the very future of the sport. Owen Rogers investigates what's gone wrong

VERCORIN, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the peloton competing during the 3rd Tour de Romandie Feminin 2024, Stage 2 a 101.9km stage from Chippis to Vercorin 1319m / #UCIWWT / on September 07, 2024 in Vercorin, Switzerland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Is the increase in race cancellations causing a quality gap within the women's peloton? (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Watch any of the Women’s WorldTour races this year and you’d be forgiven for thinking the women’s side of our sport is thriving. Exciting racing, different teams and riders taking big wins, what more could a healthy sport want? 

Scratch the surface, though, and it’s clear all is not what it seems, with race cancellations affecting all levels of the sport. Not only has the Tour of Scandinavia been struck from the WorldTour for good, but a raft of losses at the .2 and .1 level, the fourth and third tiers respectively, are depriving young, inexperienced riders of developmental opportunities, undermining the sport’s foundations.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.