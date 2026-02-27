'I have a lot of thoughts on how to improve cycling' says Demi Vollering as FDJ United-SUEZ assert leadership role in UCI reform consultations

News
By published

'We have a lot of good opinions ready," says Vollering as team and riders get set to contribute to the discussions on the future of the sport

BUSTO ARSIZIO, ITALY - OCTOBER 07: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ prior to the 5th Tre Valli Varesine Women&amp;apos;s Race 2025 a 137km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 07, 2025 in Busto Arsizio, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The women's peloton in early season racing at the 2026 UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Money, safety and technology, racing calendars, fan engagement and commercial rights are the big topics up for discussion as cycling's governing body prepares to launch consultations on the future of the organisational model for men's and women's professional road cycling.

As new reforms look set to sweep through cycling, women's teams, riders and staff have a major stake in the process, with FDJ United-SUEZ manager Stephen Delcourt and former Tour de France winner Demi Vollering confirm they plan to be heavily involved.

In addition, it invited all riders, organisers, representatives and owners of UCI teams, as well as representatives of National Federations – to contribute individually to this discussion by submitting their views and proposals on key topics by April 30.

UCI President David Lappartient highlighted areas of recent success, including the globalisation of the sport and the growth of women’s cycling, but also noted significant shortcomings in the sport's overall economics.

'What matters is pushing for our best future together'

Delcourt noted that the consultation process is expected to cover a wide range of topics, including the calendar and participation, the economic model, fan engagement, safety, and the integrity of results.

"What is important for us is to respect the opinion of every stakeholder. I have my opinion, but I know the riders have another opinion; we can also disagree. What matters is pushing for our best future together, because we want the same things," Delcourt said.

"We need to respect the opinions of the organisers, but also the biking industry. We talk [about this topic] a lot, but sometimes we forget the bike industry. We also want to include the agents at the table because they have opinions."

Vollering and Delcourt questioned the sustainability of a growing top-tier racing calendar, which provides limited work-life balance when the team, riders, and staff work more than 10 consecutive months each year.

"On my side, I want to respect the partnership and to respect how the partners help us to grow and to respect the human. And when I say 'respect the human,' I mean respect the riders and the staff," Delcourt said.

"How can we continue to have a 10-month season, for example. The riders and staff need to have a holiday. They need a private life; one topic that's really important to me is respecting that. To respect also, and to install fair play; financial fair play is not the case for the moment; we need to be more modern."

The UCI introduced minimum salaries for the top tier of women's cycling in 2020, along with mandatory live television and live streaming of races on the Women's WorldTour. The was also the inclusion of a women's race at Paris-Roubaix in 2021, the rebirth of the women's Tour de France in 2022 and, while those marked a significant step in the professionalisation and visibility of women's cycling, there are still areas that need to improve.

"I'm really happy that we can be involved. Everyone must be involved, like Stephen said, not only some stakeholders, but really everyone, because we all want the same, and that is to make the sport better," said Juliet Berthet (née Labous).

"I'm the athlete representative for the road cycling, so I'm also hoping some girls from other teams can feel open to just talk about this and that we can all share ideas.

"It's not easy, it's not a black-and-white idea, but I think we need some time, and it's great that we have a chance to make this work."

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.