Rule confusion continues as Trofeo Alfredo Binda invite five women's Continental teams to 2026 edition

For all that the UCI seem to be applying new handlebar width rules with ineffable stringency at the start of this season, other new regulations are not being applied so fiercely, as confusion over team eligibility in the Women's WorldTour continues.

The latest batch of updated rules for the Women's WorldTour ostensibly included the stipulation that Continental teams could no longer compete in WWT events, which would now be limited to World- and ProTeams only, in line with the men's peloton.

This was a move to fully professionalise the top tier of racing, but raised concerns among many teams and races, such as the Tour of Britain Women, where the participation of British Continental teams has always been central.

However, as the first WorldTour races of 2026 have got underway, there has been a lack of clarity over whether this rule is really being applied or not.

At the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, no Continental teams were present – previously Australian squads would be invited. But at the UAE Tour Women, three Conti teams were in attendance.

What may have seemed like RCS wielding their power over the UCI only became more confusing when Trofeo Alfredo Binda – put on by a smaller, independent organiser – also invited all five Italian women's Continental teams.

Per Cyclingnews' understanding of the rules and answers from the UCI, there is a provision whereby races can invite Continental teams if they do not otherwise meet the minimum requirement of 15 teams, but that isn't applicable to either UAE or Trofeo Binda, with the latter set to have the maximum of 24 teams on the start line.

There is no specific rule governing whether races can invite Continental teams simply out of preference, but that appears to be what's happening, in something of an unwritten rule.

"You need to ask if you want to invite a Continental team, so then the choice is based on rankings," the race director of the UAE Tour told Cyclingnews, whilst the UCI said that: "Organiser [sic] can always make a request that will be assessed by the UCI, in compliance with UCI Regulations."

The question remains over why the UCI would create a rule only to grant exceptions seemingly without reasoning.

Organisers reaffirm commitment to be a 'pillar of women's cycling'

Rule confusion aside, Trofeo Binda's confirmation of invited teams also came alongside a reaffirmation of their commitment to the development of women's cycling, as well as safety improvements.

The race, which continues to exist as a rare independently organised race amidst a sea of men's races coming into the women's calendar, has survived the arrival of the women's Milan-San Remo and will once again host a WorldTour and junior event in 2026.

“The Trofeo Alfredo Binda is a project that lasts all year and is deeply rooted in its territory. The Trofeo Binda and the Piccolo Binda are the only cycling events born as women’s races that have remained exclusively dedicated to women’s cycling," said Mario Minervino, President of organisers Cycling Sport Promotion.

"Today, they represent a stable pillar of the international calendar. Young people are at the centre of our vision: through schools, safety education and sustainability projects, they become ambassadors of cycling and its values. For over fifty years, these races have been telling the story of an Italy on two wheels."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Pella, President of the Italian Professional Cycling League, also praised the race's project and confirmed live coverage on RAI and Eurosport again for 2026.

“The Trofeo Alfredo Binda is a territorial and youth-driven project with a strong international outlook," he said.

He also said that "in 2026 we will introduce the ‘Safety Sprint’, underlining the central role of rider protection" though it is not immediately clear what that entails.

The route for the 2026 WorldTour race remains largely similar to the 2025 route, although with one fewer finishing circuit and a longer starting loop instead.

The junior race, meanwhile, will welcome a record number of teams with 12 nations and 16 trade outfits lining up at the Nations' Cup event.