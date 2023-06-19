2023 Road National Champions index
The winners from this year's elite men's and women's competitions around the world
One of the most important - and busiest - moments of the cycling year is upon us, with the majority of the Road National Championships around the globe taking place in late June.
To keep you up to date will all the action, Cyclingnews has compiled a list of the national champions, which will be updated regularly as more are crowned. We will have reports, results and photographs from all the major championships and regularly update this index page with information, links and information.
Most of the leading cycling nations will host their road races and time trials national championships, with riders battling it out for their respective national championships jerseys. titles and medals. If a rider is crowned a national champion, they will have the honour of wearing their nation's colours in the discipline in which they earned that title for one full year.
With the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift fast approaching in July, many of the new national champions will debut their new trade team-adapted national champion' jerseys in the most important races of the summer.
A number of national champions were decided earlier in the year, especially outside Europe.
Among those Luke Plapp and Brodie Chapman won the road races in Australia in January while Jay Vine and Grace Brown took the time trial titles. In New Zealand, James Oram and Ally Wollaston won their respective road race titles, while Aaron Gate and Georgia Williams won the time trial titles.
Richard Carapaz won the Ecuador national title and so wears a red blue and yellow jersey instead of the EF Education-EasyPost pink.
Results and reports
- Aus RR WE: Brodie Chapman breaks away solo on final lap to claim road race title
- Aus RR ME: Back to back for Luke Plapp
- Aus TT WE: Grace Brown powers to third time trial title
- Aus TT ME: Jay Vine delivers upset win
- NZl RR WE: Triumphant Ally Wollaston wins road race title
- NZl RR ME: James Oram wins road title
- NZl TT WE/ME: Georgia Williams and Aaron Gate win elite time trial titles
- COL RR WE: Peñuela sprints to second consecutive Colombian road race national title
- COL RR ME: Esteban Chaves finds top step of podium again with Colombian road race title
- ECU RR ME: Richard Carapaz wins Ecuadorian national title on EF Education-EasyPost debut
Index
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Men's Road Race
|Women's Road Race
|Men's Time Trial
|Women's Time Trial
|Argentina
|Sergio Fredes
|Micaela Gutierrez
|Sergio Fredes
|Maria Yapura Plaza
|Australia
|Luke Plapp
|Brodie Chapman
|Jay Vine
|Grace Brown
|Austria
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Row 2 - Cell 4
|Belgium
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Row 3 - Cell 4
|Bolivia
|Freddy González
|Elizabeth Vasquez
|Eduardo Moyata
|Micaela Sarabia
|Brazil
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 4
|Canada
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|Row 6 - Cell 4
|Chile
|Manuel Lira Eguiguren
|Karla Vallejos
|Jose Luis Rodriguez
|Aranza Villalon
|Colombia
|Esteban Chaves
|Diana Penuela
|Miguel Angel López
|Lina Marcela Hernandez
|Costa Rica
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 4
|Croatia
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 10 - Cell 4
|Cuba
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 3
|Row 11 - Cell 4
|Czech Republic
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|Row 12 - Cell 3
|Row 12 - Cell 4
|Denmark
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|Row 13 - Cell 3
|Row 13 - Cell 4
|Ecuador
|Richard Carapaz
|Ana Vivar Torres
|Jonathan Caicedo
|Miryam Nunez
|El Salvador
|José Dagoberto Joya
|Sauking Raquel Shi
|Gregory Guardado
|Saira Massiel Martínez
|Eritrea
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 16 - Cell 4
|Estonia
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|Row 17 - Cell 4
|Ethiopia
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|Row 18 - Cell 3
|Row 18 - Cell 4
|Finland
|Anniina Ahtosalo
|Antti-Jussi Juntunen
|Vladyslav Makogon
|Anniina Ahtosalo
|France
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|Row 20 - Cell 3
|Row 20 - Cell 4
|Germany
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|Row 21 - Cell 3
|Row 21 - Cell 4
|Great Britain
|Row 22 - Cell 1
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|Row 22 - Cell 3
|Row 22 - Cell 4
|Guatemala
|Adolfo Vasquez
|Jasmin Gabriela Soto
|Manuel Rodas
|Jasmin Gabriela Soto
|Honduras
|Christopher Diaz
|Linda Daniela Menendez
|Cesar Castillo
|Ninoska Gissel Andino
|Hungary
|Row 25 - Cell 1
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|Row 25 - Cell 3
|Row 25 - Cell 4
|Ireland
|Row 26 - Cell 1
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|Row 26 - Cell 3
|Row 26 - Cell 4
|Israel
|Row 27 - Cell 1
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|Row 27 - Cell 3
|Row 27 - Cell 4
|Italy
|Row 28 - Cell 1
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|Row 28 - Cell 3
|Row 28 - Cell 4
|Japan
|Row 29 - Cell 1
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|Row 29 - Cell 3
|Row 29 - Cell 4
|Kazakhstan
|Row 30 - Cell 1
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|Row 30 - Cell 3
|Row 30 - Cell 4
|Latvia
|Row 31 - Cell 1
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|Row 31 - Cell 3
|Row 31 - Cell 4
|Lesotho
|Row 32 - Cell 1
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|Row 32 - Cell 3
|Row 32 - Cell 4
|Lithuania
|Row 33 - Cell 1
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|Row 33 - Cell 3
|Row 33 - Cell 4
|Luxembourg
|Row 34 - Cell 1
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|Row 34 - Cell 3
|Row 34 - Cell 4
|Mauritius
|Row 35 - Cell 1
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|Row 35 - Cell 3
|Row 35 - Cell 4
|Mexico
|Row 36 - Cell 1
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|Row 36 - Cell 3
|Row 36 - Cell 4
|Morocco
|Row 37 - Cell 1
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|Row 37 - Cell 3
|Row 37 - Cell 4
|Namibia
|Tristan De Lange
|Vera Looser
|Drikus Coetzee
|Melissa Hinz
|Netherlands
|Row 39 - Cell 1
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|Row 39 - Cell 3
|Row 39 - Cell 4
|New Zealand
|James Oram
|Ally Wollaston
|Aaron Gate
|Georgia Williams
|Norway
|Row 41 - Cell 1
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|Row 41 - Cell 3
|Row 41 - Cell 4
|Panama
|Randish Abdul Lorenzo
|Wendy Ducreux
|Bolivar Espinoza
|Annibel Emilia Prieto
|Poland
|Row 43 - Cell 1
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|Row 43 - Cell 3
|Row 43 - Cell 4
|Portugal
|Row 44 - Cell 1
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|Row 44 - Cell 3
|Row 44 - Cell 4
|Puerto Rico
|Row 45 - Cell 1
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|Row 45 - Cell 3
|Row 45 - Cell 4
|Qatar
|Ahmed Albourdainy
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|Row 46 - Cell 3
|Row 46 - Cell 4
|Romania
|Row 47 - Cell 1
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|Row 47 - Cell 3
|Row 47 - Cell 4
|Serbia
|Row 48 - Cell 1
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|Row 48 - Cell 3
|Row 48 - Cell 4
|Slovakia
|Row 49 - Cell 1
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|Row 49 - Cell 3
|Row 49 - Cell 4
|Slovenia
|Row 50 - Cell 1
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|Row 50 - Cell 3
|Row 50 - Cell 4
|South Africa
|Travis Stedman
|Frances Janse van Rensburg
|Stefan de Bod
|Zanri Rossouw
|South Korea
|Row 52 - Cell 1
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|Row 52 - Cell 3
|Row 52 - Cell 4
|Spain
|Row 53 - Cell 1
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|Row 53 - Cell 3
|Row 53 - Cell 4
|Sweden
|Row 54 - Cell 1
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|Row 54 - Cell 3
|Row 54 - Cell 4
|Switzerland
|Row 55 - Cell 1
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|Row 55 - Cell 3
|Row 55 - Cell 4
|Thailand
|Noppachai Klahan
|Chaniporn Batriya
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang
|Chaniporn Batriya
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Maurice Burnette
|Alexi Costa-Ramirez
|Akill Campbell
|Alexi Costa-Ramirez
|Ukraine
|Row 58 - Cell 1
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|Row 58 - Cell 3
|Row 58 - Cell 4
|United Arab Emirates
|Ahmed Al Mansoori
|Safia Al Sayegh
|Saif Al Kaabi
|Shaikha Rashed
|United States
|Row 60 - Cell 1
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|Row 60 - Cell 3
|Row 60 - Cell 4
|Uruguay
|Diego Leonel Rodriguez
|Johanna Noelia Bracco Olmedo
|Eric Fagundez
|Mariana Garcia Britos
|Venezuela
|Row 62 - Cell 1
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|Row 62 - Cell 3
|Row 62 - Cell 4
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
