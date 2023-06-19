2023 Road National Champions index

Image 1 of 3 SALINSLESBAINS JUNE 08 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF EducationEasyPost celebrates at podium as most combative rider trophy winner during the 75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 Stage 5 a 1911km stage from CormoranchesurSane to SalinslesBains UCIWT on June 08 2023 in SalinslesBains France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Australian Champion Brodie Chapman (Image credit: Getty Images) Luke Plapp (Image credit: Getty)

One of the most important - and busiest - moments of the cycling year is upon us, with the majority of the Road National Championships around the globe taking place in late June.

To keep you up to date will all the action, Cyclingnews has compiled a list of the national champions, which will be updated regularly as more are crowned. We will have reports, results and photographs from all the major championships and regularly update this index page with information, links and information.

Most of the leading cycling nations will host their road races and time trials national championships, with riders battling it out for their respective national championships jerseys. titles and medals. If a rider is crowned a national champion, they will have the honour of wearing their nation's colours in the discipline in which they earned that title for one full year.

With the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift fast approaching in July, many of the new national champions will debut their new trade team-adapted national champion' jerseys in the most important races of the summer.

A number of national champions were decided earlier in the year, especially outside Europe.

Among those Luke Plapp and Brodie Chapman won the road races in Australia in January while Jay Vine and Grace Brown took the time trial titles. In New Zealand, James Oram and Ally Wollaston won their respective road race titles, while Aaron Gate and Georgia Williams won the time trial titles.

Richard Carapaz won the Ecuador national title and so wears a red blue and yellow jersey instead of the EF Education-EasyPost pink.

