2023 Road National Champions index

The winners from this year's elite men's and women's competitions around the world

ORBASSANO ITALY MARCH 15 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF EducationEasyPost competes during the 104th MilanoTorino 2023 a 192km one day race from Rho to Orbassano MilanoTorino on March 15 2023 in Orbassano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Richard Carapaz won the Ecuador national title and so wears a red blue and yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
SALINSLESBAINS JUNE 08 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF EducationEasyPost celebrates at podium as most combative rider trophy winner during the 75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 Stage 5 a 1911km stage from CormoranchesurSane to SalinslesBains UCIWT on June 08 2023 in SalinslesBains France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
One of the most important - and busiest - moments of the cycling year is upon us, with the majority of the Road National Championships around the globe taking place in late June.

To keep you up to date will all the action, Cyclingnews has compiled a list of the national champions, which will be updated regularly as more are crowned. We will have reports, results and photographs from all the major championships and regularly update this index page with information, links and information.

Most of the leading cycling nations will host their road races and time trials national championships, with riders battling it out for their respective national championships jerseys. titles and medals. If a rider is crowned a national champion, they will have the honour of wearing their nation's colours in the discipline in which they earned that title for one full year.

With the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift fast approaching in July, many of the new national champions will debut their new trade team-adapted national champion' jerseys in the most important races of the summer.

A number of national champions were decided earlier in the year, especially outside Europe. 

Among those Luke Plapp and Brodie Chapman won the road races in Australia in January while Jay Vine and Grace Brown took the time trial titles. In New Zealand, James Oram and Ally Wollaston won their respective road race titles, while Aaron Gate and Georgia Williams won the time trial titles. 

Richard Carapaz won the Ecuador national title and so wears a red blue and yellow jersey instead of the EF Education-EasyPost pink. 

Results and reports

Index

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2023 Elite Road National Champions
Header Cell - Column 0 Men's Road RaceWomen's Road RaceMen's Time TrialWomen's Time Trial
ArgentinaSergio FredesMicaela GutierrezSergio FredesMaria Yapura Plaza
AustraliaLuke PlappBrodie ChapmanJay VineGrace Brown
AustriaRow 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4
BelgiumRow 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4
BoliviaFreddy GonzálezElizabeth VasquezEduardo MoyataMicaela Sarabia
BrazilRow 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4
CanadaRow 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4
ChileManuel Lira EguigurenKarla VallejosJose Luis RodriguezAranza Villalon
ColombiaEsteban ChavesDiana PenuelaMiguel Angel LópezLina Marcela Hernandez
Costa RicaRow 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4
CroatiaRow 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 4
CubaRow 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 4
Czech RepublicRow 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 12 - Cell 4
DenmarkRow 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 4
EcuadorRichard CarapazAna Vivar TorresJonathan CaicedoMiryam Nunez
El SalvadorJosé Dagoberto JoyaSauking Raquel ShiGregory GuardadoSaira Massiel Martínez
EritreaRow 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4
EstoniaRow 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 17 - Cell 4
EthiopiaRow 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 3 Row 18 - Cell 4
FinlandAnniina AhtosaloAntti-Jussi JuntunenVladyslav MakogonAnniina Ahtosalo
FranceRow 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 4
GermanyRow 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 4
Great BritainRow 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 3 Row 22 - Cell 4
GuatemalaAdolfo VasquezJasmin Gabriela SotoManuel RodasJasmin Gabriela Soto
HondurasChristopher DiazLinda Daniela MenendezCesar CastilloNinoska Gissel Andino
HungaryRow 25 - Cell 1 Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 25 - Cell 3 Row 25 - Cell 4
IrelandRow 26 - Cell 1 Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 3 Row 26 - Cell 4
IsraelRow 27 - Cell 1 Row 27 - Cell 2 Row 27 - Cell 3 Row 27 - Cell 4
ItalyRow 28 - Cell 1 Row 28 - Cell 2 Row 28 - Cell 3 Row 28 - Cell 4
JapanRow 29 - Cell 1 Row 29 - Cell 2 Row 29 - Cell 3 Row 29 - Cell 4
KazakhstanRow 30 - Cell 1 Row 30 - Cell 2 Row 30 - Cell 3 Row 30 - Cell 4
LatviaRow 31 - Cell 1 Row 31 - Cell 2 Row 31 - Cell 3 Row 31 - Cell 4
LesothoRow 32 - Cell 1 Row 32 - Cell 2 Row 32 - Cell 3 Row 32 - Cell 4
LithuaniaRow 33 - Cell 1 Row 33 - Cell 2 Row 33 - Cell 3 Row 33 - Cell 4
LuxembourgRow 34 - Cell 1 Row 34 - Cell 2 Row 34 - Cell 3 Row 34 - Cell 4
MauritiusRow 35 - Cell 1 Row 35 - Cell 2 Row 35 - Cell 3 Row 35 - Cell 4
MexicoRow 36 - Cell 1 Row 36 - Cell 2 Row 36 - Cell 3 Row 36 - Cell 4
MoroccoRow 37 - Cell 1 Row 37 - Cell 2 Row 37 - Cell 3 Row 37 - Cell 4
NamibiaTristan De LangeVera LooserDrikus CoetzeeMelissa Hinz
NetherlandsRow 39 - Cell 1 Row 39 - Cell 2 Row 39 - Cell 3 Row 39 - Cell 4
New ZealandJames OramAlly WollastonAaron GateGeorgia Williams
NorwayRow 41 - Cell 1 Row 41 - Cell 2 Row 41 - Cell 3 Row 41 - Cell 4
PanamaRandish Abdul LorenzoWendy DucreuxBolivar EspinozaAnnibel Emilia Prieto
PolandRow 43 - Cell 1 Row 43 - Cell 2 Row 43 - Cell 3 Row 43 - Cell 4
PortugalRow 44 - Cell 1 Row 44 - Cell 2 Row 44 - Cell 3 Row 44 - Cell 4
Puerto RicoRow 45 - Cell 1 Row 45 - Cell 2 Row 45 - Cell 3 Row 45 - Cell 4
QatarAhmed AlbourdainyRow 46 - Cell 2 Row 46 - Cell 3 Row 46 - Cell 4
RomaniaRow 47 - Cell 1 Row 47 - Cell 2 Row 47 - Cell 3 Row 47 - Cell 4
SerbiaRow 48 - Cell 1 Row 48 - Cell 2 Row 48 - Cell 3 Row 48 - Cell 4
SlovakiaRow 49 - Cell 1 Row 49 - Cell 2 Row 49 - Cell 3 Row 49 - Cell 4
SloveniaRow 50 - Cell 1 Row 50 - Cell 2 Row 50 - Cell 3 Row 50 - Cell 4
South AfricaTravis StedmanFrances Janse van RensburgStefan de BodZanri Rossouw
South KoreaRow 52 - Cell 1 Row 52 - Cell 2 Row 52 - Cell 3 Row 52 - Cell 4
SpainRow 53 - Cell 1 Row 53 - Cell 2 Row 53 - Cell 3 Row 53 - Cell 4
SwedenRow 54 - Cell 1 Row 54 - Cell 2 Row 54 - Cell 3 Row 54 - Cell 4
SwitzerlandRow 55 - Cell 1 Row 55 - Cell 2 Row 55 - Cell 3 Row 55 - Cell 4
ThailandNoppachai KlahanChaniporn BatriyaPeerapol ChawchiangkwangChaniporn Batriya
Trinidad & TobagoMaurice BurnetteAlexi Costa-RamirezAkill CampbellAlexi Costa-Ramirez
UkraineRow 58 - Cell 1 Row 58 - Cell 2 Row 58 - Cell 3 Row 58 - Cell 4
United Arab EmiratesAhmed Al MansooriSafia Al SayeghSaif Al KaabiShaikha Rashed
United StatesRow 60 - Cell 1 Row 60 - Cell 2 Row 60 - Cell 3 Row 60 - Cell 4
UruguayDiego Leonel RodriguezJohanna Noelia Bracco OlmedoEric FagundezMariana Garcia Britos
VenezuelaRow 62 - Cell 1 Row 62 - Cell 2 Row 62 - Cell 3 Row 62 - Cell 4

Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.