Alison Jackson wins elite women's Canadian Road Championship
Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner takes the title with help from EF Education teammate Sara Poidevin
Local favourite and Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner Alison Jackson (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) won the women's maple leaf jersey in a small sprint at the Canadian Road Championships on Sunday.
Olivia Baril (UAE Team ADQ) was second, with Sara van Dam (DNA Pro Cycling) taking third and the under-23 title.
The women raced 12 laps around the Edmonton circuit, and Jackson was one of the few European-based riders to have a teammate with her in the women's race - Sara Poidevin.
Poidevin attacked solo early in the race, immediately opening a sizable gap. The domestic squads in the race were unable to chase her down, and the European pros didn't want to expend the effort, only to exhaust themselves while Jackson sat on.
Poidevin spent an impressive 90-plus kilometres off the front as attrition shrunk the chase group. When she was finally caught, she went to the front to keep the pace high, still supporting her teammate.
The finish featured a short steep climb, followed by a 500-metre shallower uphill finish.
Jackson, who was fresher after sitting in much of the race, surged a couple of times on the climb in the last lap before finally launching with less than 200 metres to go, rolling across the line more than a bike length in front of Olivia Baril (UAE Team ADQ), with Sara van Dam (DNA Pro Cycling) taking third, and the under-23 title.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Alison Jackson wins elite women's Canadian Road ChampionshipParis-Roubaix Femmes winner takes the title with help from EF Education teammate Sara Poidevin
-
Nick Zukowsky wins elite men's Canadian Road National ChampionshipQ36.5 beats under-23 champion Jacob, Gee finishes ninth after chase
-
Calm, measured, mature - Catching up with Mavi GarciaSpanish Champion tells Cyclingnews why age and experience matter in overall title hunt at Giro d’Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes
-
Best bike pumps 2023 tried and testedOur pick of the best bike pumps for getting your tyres up to pressure at home and when out riding