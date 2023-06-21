Tarling wins British National men's time trial title
Fred Wright claims silver, Connor Swift bronze
Welshman Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) has delivered an outstanding performance in the British Road Nationals Elite Men’s Time Trial to go a full minute clear of his rivals and duly clinch the gold medal.
Tarling, 19, finished 63 seconds faster than Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and 1:10 ahead of Ineos teammate Connor Swift and thus claim his first professional win.
The course for the time trial national championship was held on a 13.7km circuit in North Yorkshire on flat roads adjacent to the Croft Motor Racing Circuit.
A total of 25 starters took the line in the pit lane of the Croft Circuit then rolled across the roads of Dalton-onTees for three laps and a total of 41.1km, with less than 50 metres of climbing per lap.
Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) set the early best time of 52:17:43 and then Michael Gill (HUUB WattShop) went 21 seconds faster from the first wave of riders.
Connor Swift was the first rider to record an intermediate time under 16:33, going under that mark by four-hundredths of a second. His time was then swept away by his Ineos teammate Josh Tarling, who went 37 seconds faster with a 15:56 at the intermediate check.
Gill was still in the hot seat, but would not stay there much longer with the final riders on the course. Although Swift briefly marked the top time at the finish, Tarling then swept across the line to clock a new best course time of 48:50.
Neither two of the top late starters, Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) nor Dan Bigham were able to come anywhere near Tarling’s best time at the intermediate split, with Bigham 37 seconds adrift and Wright at 43. Bigham finally slumped to 2:16 down at the finish, with Wright claiming silver ahead of Swift, with Charlie Tanfield (Saint Piran) in fourth.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tarling wins British National men's time trial titleFred Wright claims silver, Connor Swift bronze
-
How hard is the Tour de France?We look at power, calories, recovery data, speed and more to compare a Tour de France rider's efforts to those of an everyday cyclist
-
Elizabeth Holden wins women's British time trial titleUAE Team ADQ rider storms to victory ahead of Anna Morris and Elinor Barker in Croft Circuit
-
Best exercise bikes of 2023: Get cycling without leaving homeA buyer's guide to the best exercise bikes, with in-depth comparisons and advice on choosing the right one for you