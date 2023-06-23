Elisa Longo Borghini wins fourth consecutive Italian time trial title

Elisa Longo Borghini won a fourth consecutive, and seventh career, national time trial title at the Italian Championships on Friday. The Trek-Segafredo rider posted a winning time of 37:44, beating runner-up Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) by 47 seconds and third-placed Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) by 1:11.

The women competed on a 25.7km time trial course near Trento, a day following the men's event won by Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers). The course included a gradual climb in the first half before a descent and a flat final 10km.

Longo Borghini has won the elite women's national time trial title seven times in her career from 2014, 2016 and 2017, and from 2020-2023.

Longo Borghini started this season with an overall win at the UAE Tour but was then unwell due to COVID-19 illness during the start of the Spring Classics.

She bounced back fairly quickly with third at the Tour of Flanders and second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. After some much-needed rest, Longo Borghini has come into the stage racing season in good form, and she secured third overall at the Tour de Suisse.

Combined with her victory in the time trial at the Italian Road Championships, Longo Borghini is showing that her form has continued to improve into the summer stage racing season and ahead of her goals at the Giro d'Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes in July.

Results

