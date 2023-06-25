Oier Lazkano goes solo for gold in Spanish Road Championships

Movistar’s Oier Lazkano has claimed a narrow solo victory in the Spanish Road Championships on an ultra-hilly course west of Madrid.

After attacking on the last climb, Lazkano crossed the line six seconds ahead of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) who outsprinted Lazkano’s Movistar teammate Alex Aranburu to take the silver.



In a race which split apart on the series of hills before the finish at San Lorenzo de El Escorial, former Spanish national champion Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) finished fourth, 10 seconds back.

Movistar worked hard to keep top favourite Juan Ayuso under control, before Lazkano went clear late in the day for the biggest win of his career.



Lazkano, 23, already claimed silver in the Nationals earlier this week, with his most notable previous result this season when he outpowered many of the favourites to finish second in Dwars Door Vlaanderen behind Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma).

More later!

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling