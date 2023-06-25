Oier Lazkano goes solo for gold in Spanish Road Championships
Movistar racer finishes ahead of Juan Ayuso, Alex Aranburu
Movistar’s Oier Lazkano has claimed a narrow solo victory in the Spanish Road Championships on an ultra-hilly course west of Madrid.
After attacking on the last climb, Lazkano crossed the line six seconds ahead of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) who outsprinted Lazkano’s Movistar teammate Alex Aranburu to take the silver.
In a race which split apart on the series of hills before the finish at San Lorenzo de El Escorial, former Spanish national champion Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) finished fourth, 10 seconds back.
Movistar worked hard to keep top favourite Juan Ayuso under control, before Lazkano went clear late in the day for the biggest win of his career.
Lazkano, 23, already claimed silver in the Nationals earlier this week, with his most notable previous result this season when he outpowered many of the favourites to finish second in Dwars Door Vlaanderen behind Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma).
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
