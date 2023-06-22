Filippa Ganna retains Italian national time trial title

By Stephen Farrand
Ineos Grenadiers rider back on song after COVID-19 forced him out of Giro d'Italia

Filippo Ganna got his season back on track after being forced out of the Giro d’Italia due to COVID-19, with the Ineos Grenadiers rider dominating the Italian national time trial championships to retain the tricolore jersey for another year. 

Ganna has been training at altitude recently and is expected to target the time trial and pursuit events on the track at the Glasgow World Championships before riding the Vuelta a España. He will not ride the Tour de France. 

Ganna covered the 25.7km time trial course near Trento in 32:49, beating Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep) by 24 seconds, with Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-AlUla) third at 30 seconds. 

The course included a gradual climb in the first half before a descent and a flat final 10km. Ganna set an average speed of 47.010kph.  

Ganna was only a second ahead of Cattaneo after 12 km but gained 23 seconds in the second part to secure his fourth Italian time trial title in five years.

