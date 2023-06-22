Lotte Kopecky wins fifth consecutive Belgian time trial title

SD Worx all-rounder beats Jooris in second, Goossens in third

GAVERE BELGIUM JUNE 23 Gold medalist Lotte Kopecky of Belgium celebrates winning during the medal ceremony after the the 123rd Belgian Road Championship 2022 Womens Individual Time Trial a 23km individual time trial one day race from Gavere to Gavere ITT BelgianCycling140 on June 23 2022 in Gavere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) secured a fifth consecutive elite women's time trial title at the Belgian Road Championships in Herzele. 

Kopecky covered the 20.8km, figure-eight course with the fastest time of 29:15, beating runner-up Febe Jooris (AG Insurance-NXTG U23) by 1:01 and third-placed Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) by 1:07.

Kopecky has been undefeated in the elite women's time trial since first winning the title in 2019 in Middelkerke, moving on to also the title in 2020 in Koksijde, 2021 in Ingelmunster and last year in Gavere.

Results

