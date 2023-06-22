Lotte Kopecky wins fifth consecutive Belgian time trial title
SD Worx all-rounder beats Jooris in second, Goossens in third
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) secured a fifth consecutive elite women's time trial title at the Belgian Road Championships in Herzele.
Kopecky covered the 20.8km, figure-eight course with the fastest time of 29:15, beating runner-up Febe Jooris (AG Insurance-NXTG U23) by 1:01 and third-placed Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) by 1:07.
Kopecky has been undefeated in the elite women's time trial since first winning the title in 2019 in Middelkerke, moving on to also the title in 2020 in Koksijde, 2021 in Ingelmunster and last year in Gavere.
Results
Results
