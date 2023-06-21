Elizabeth Holden wins women's British time trial title

Image 1 of 6 Elizabeth Holden of UAE Team ADQ on her way to winning the elite women's time trial title at 2023 British National Road Championships - Croft Circuit, Darlington, England - Women's Elite Time Trial (Image credit: SWPix)

Elizabeth Holden (UAE Team ADQ) captured the national championships title in the elite women's time trial at the British Road Championships on Wednesday.

Holden covered the 27.4km route in Croft Circuit, which was raced across two laps, in a winning time of 37:02 to secure the title by 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Anna Morris and 16 seconds ahead of Elinor Barker (Uno-X Pro Cycling).

