Elizabeth Holden wins women's British time trial title

By Kirsten Frattini
published

UAE Team ADQ rider storms to victory ahead of Anna Morris and Elinor Barker in Croft Circuit

Elizabeth Holden (UAE Team ADQ) captured the national championships title in the elite women's time trial at the British Road Championships on Wednesday.

Holden covered the 27.4km route in Croft Circuit, which was raced across two laps, in a winning time of 37:02 to secure the title by 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Anna Morris and 16 seconds ahead of Elinor Barker (Uno-X Pro Cycling).

More to follow...

Results

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

