Elizabeth Holden wins women's British time trial title
UAE Team ADQ rider storms to victory ahead of Anna Morris and Elinor Barker in Croft Circuit
Elizabeth Holden (UAE Team ADQ) captured the national championships title in the elite women's time trial at the British Road Championships on Wednesday.
Holden covered the 27.4km route in Croft Circuit, which was raced across two laps, in a winning time of 37:02 to secure the title by 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Anna Morris and 16 seconds ahead of Elinor Barker (Uno-X Pro Cycling).
More to follow...
Results
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Elizabeth Holden wins women's British time trial titleUAE Team ADQ rider storms to victory ahead of Anna Morris and Elinor Barker in Croft Circuit
-
Best exercise bikes of 2023: Get cycling without leaving homeA buyer's guide to the best exercise bikes, with in-depth comparisons and advice on choosing the right one for you
-
Ex-pros Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel debut new kids' bike at EurobikeThe li:on kids bike aims to be the most visible on the market
-
Ben Healy agrees new contract with EF Education after breakthrough Spring‘He’s a genuine, kind soul who’s a killer in the races’ says Vaughters