Longo Borghini captures fourth Italian road race national title

By Jackie Tyson
published

Trek-Segafredo rider sprints to win ahead of Silvia Persico and Marta Cavalli

Italian Elisa Longo Borghini of TrekSegafredo pictured in action during the womens race La Fleche Wallonne a one day cycling race Waalse Pijl Walloon Arrow 1273 km from Huy to Huy Wednesday 19 April 2023 BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: DIRK WAEMBELGA MAG AFP via Getty Images)
Jump to:

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) won her fourth Italian national title in the elite women’s road race on Sunday in Comano Terme. She fought off Silvia Persico (UAE Team Emirates) at the line by the slimmest of margins for the victory. Persico took the silver, with Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) just behind for the bronze.

It was a double dose of tri-coloured jerseys on the weekend for the 31-year-old, who secured her seventh national time trial championship on Friday. 

Trek-Segafredo’s Gaia Realini captured the U23 crown with her fourth-place finish, riding across the line four seconds off the winning pace.

More to come ...

Results

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie Tyson

North American Production editor

