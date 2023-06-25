Longo Borghini captures fourth Italian road race national title

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) won her fourth Italian national title in the elite women’s road race on Sunday in Comano Terme. She fought off Silvia Persico (UAE Team Emirates) at the line by the slimmest of margins for the victory. Persico took the silver, with Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) just behind for the bronze.

It was a double dose of tri-coloured jerseys on the weekend for the 31-year-old, who secured her seventh national time trial championship on Friday.

Trek-Segafredo’s Gaia Realini captured the U23 crown with her fourth-place finish, riding across the line four seconds off the winning pace.

More to come ...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling