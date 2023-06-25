Longo Borghini captures fourth Italian road race national title
Trek-Segafredo rider sprints to win ahead of Silvia Persico and Marta Cavalli
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) won her fourth Italian national title in the elite women’s road race on Sunday in Comano Terme. She fought off Silvia Persico (UAE Team Emirates) at the line by the slimmest of margins for the victory. Persico took the silver, with Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) just behind for the bronze.
It was a double dose of tri-coloured jerseys on the weekend for the 31-year-old, who secured her seventh national time trial championship on Friday.
Trek-Segafredo’s Gaia Realini captured the U23 crown with her fourth-place finish, riding across the line four seconds off the winning pace.
More to come ...
Results
Results
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
