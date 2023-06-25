Quinn Simmons earns solo victory at US Pro Road Race Nationals

Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) rode solo to his first elite men’s title at US Pro Road Race National Championships Sunday afternoon. Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles), who had ridden most of the second half of the race with Simmons in the breakaway, held on for the silver medal, trailing by 37 seconds.

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) made an outside move around the final corner under the flashing lights of the Tennessee Theatre and sprinted past Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) to secure the final podium spot in downtown Knoxville. The duo finished 1:49 back.

“You know I have like 10 things on my list that I wanted to win and this was one of them. I wasn’t supposed to be here [at US Road Nationals]. I took a last-minute flight home, coming off of one of the worst days of my life on the bike. I just feel super lucky, racing with my brother, my dad jumped in the team car for the last few laps,” an emotional Simmons said after his victory, referencing his respects to Gino Mãder, who died after crashing at this year’s Tour de Suisse, a race in which Simmons helped his Trek-Segafredo teammate Mattias Skjelmose to a very muted GC title.

“I had two sets of legs with me today, as motivated as a rider could be. Now I go to the biggest sporting event. You know, I’m always super proud to be American and now I get to show it.”

More to come ...

Results

