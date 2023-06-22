Wout van Aert wins Belgian time trial title as Remco Evenepoel crashes
Alec Segaert second, Rune Herregodts third in Herzele
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the elite men's time trial title for the third time in his career at the Belgian Road Championships in Herzele.
Van Aert covered the 41.6km course with a winning time of 51:52, beating runner-up Alec Segaert (Lotto Dstny) by 50 seconds and third-placed Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) by 1:06.
While many anticipated a close race for the time trial title between Van Aert and defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), that battle did not happen as the Evenepoel crashed into a roadside ditch but got back up and finished fourth, 1:22 slower than Van Aert's winning time.
Only 17 riders took the start line on Wednesday to race the two laps of the 20.8km flat and technical figure-eight course for the time trial at the Belgian National Championships in Herzele.
Each lap twisted through East Flanders with a relentless procession of small climbs totalling 355 metres of elevation gain. At 41.6km, the time trial came in as the longest race against the clock in three years.
Van Aert did not participate in the time trial last year as it did not fit into his schedule.
Sander De Pestel (Team Flanders-Baloise) set the bench-mark opening time under rainy conditions, a time that stood until the faster riders began to cross the finish line, which saw De Pestel eventually finishing in ninth on the day.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
By Jackie Tyson
Wout van Aert wins Belgian time trial title as Remco Evenepoel crashes
