Triathlete Findlay claims second elite women's Canadian time trial title

Paula Findlay has clinched the elite women’s Canadian time trial title, repeating her victory in 2022.

A hugely successful triathlete with multiple championships in that speciality to her name, Findlay was already victorious in her country's 2022 time trial National’s, also held in her home city of Edmonton.

A year later she completed the 29.1 kilometre course 34 seconds up on Olivia Baril (UAE Team ADQ), with Jenna Nestman (Goldman Sachs ETFs Racing) taking the bronze, 1:04 back.

2023 Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) finished just off the podium with a time of 1:22.

More to come!

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling