Triathlete Findlay claims second elite women's Canadian time trial title

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Baril captures silver, Nestman bronze

Paula Findley
Paula Findley (Image credit: Getty )
Paula Findlay has clinched the elite women’s Canadian time trial title, repeating her victory in 2022.

A hugely successful triathlete with multiple championships in that speciality to her name, Findlay was already victorious in her country's 2022 time trial National’s, also held in her home city of Edmonton.

A year later she completed the 29.1 kilometre course 34 seconds up on Olivia Baril (UAE Team ADQ), with Jenna Nestman (Goldman Sachs ETFs Racing)  taking the bronze, 1:04 back.

2023 Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) finished just off the podium with a time of 1:22.

More to come!

Results

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

