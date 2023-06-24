Simone Velasco earns surprise win in Italian elite men's road race

By Jackie Tyson
published

Lorenzo Rota second, Kristian Sbaragli third from six-rider sprint

SAGUNTO SPAIN FEBRUARY 03 Simone Velasco of Italy and Astana Qazaqstan Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 74th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2023 Stage 3 a 1451km stage from Btera to Sagunto VCV2023 VoltaValenciana on February 03 2023 in Sagunto Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan) earned his first Italian road race national title (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan) won his first Italian National Road title from a six-rider sprint in Comano Terme on Saturday. Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) earned the silver medal and Kristian Sbaragli (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took the bronze. 

Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) finished just off the podium in fourth, along with the UAE Team Emirates duo of Matteo Trentin and Davide Formolo, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. 

Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) had been in the break across the final climb, but fell back when he began to cramp. His place at the front was taken by Trentin, who fell short in the final sprint.

Velasco rocketed past Rota and Sbaragli in the final 100 metres for the victory, looking a bit surprised as he crossed the line for the victory. After the tight finish, race officials looked at the replay to see if the final moves by Rota and Sbaragli impeded the other riders behind the 27-year-old Astana rider, but the results were not changed. 

On Thursday, Velasco finished fourth in the time trial nationals. His best finish in the road race across the past seven appearances was 15th last year.

The 38-rider field for elite men covered 227km on the course in Trentino with 3,730 metres of elevation gain, punctuated with nine ascents of the Cavrasto climb, 5.6km with pitches between 2.9% to 8.7%. The final ascent on the circuit launched riders into Comano Terme, the final 5km downhill with a flat finish.

Results

