Simone Velasco earns surprise win in Italian elite men's road race
Lorenzo Rota second, Kristian Sbaragli third from six-rider sprint
Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan) won his first Italian National Road title from a six-rider sprint in Comano Terme on Saturday. Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) earned the silver medal and Kristian Sbaragli (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took the bronze.
Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) finished just off the podium in fourth, along with the UAE Team Emirates duo of Matteo Trentin and Davide Formolo, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.
Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) had been in the break across the final climb, but fell back when he began to cramp. His place at the front was taken by Trentin, who fell short in the final sprint.
Velasco rocketed past Rota and Sbaragli in the final 100 metres for the victory, looking a bit surprised as he crossed the line for the victory. After the tight finish, race officials looked at the replay to see if the final moves by Rota and Sbaragli impeded the other riders behind the 27-year-old Astana rider, but the results were not changed.
On Thursday, Velasco finished fourth in the time trial nationals. His best finish in the road race across the past seven appearances was 15th last year.
The 38-rider field for elite men covered 227km on the course in Trentino with 3,730 metres of elevation gain, punctuated with nine ascents of the Cavrasto climb, 5.6km with pitches between 2.9% to 8.7%. The final ascent on the circuit launched riders into Comano Terme, the final 5km downhill with a flat finish.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations.
