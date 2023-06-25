Chloe Dygert doubles up in Knoxville with US pro women's road race title

Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) won the women’s road race title at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships, holding off pro criterium champion Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma) on the final technical turns leading to the finish on Gay Street in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) took third in the reduced group sprint ahead of 2021 road champion Lauren Stephens (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB).

Dygert, Schneider and Stephens had been part of a final-lap breakaway in the 10-lap race on a challenging 6.8-mile circuit, but were absorbed into the reduced 14-rider lead group headed to the same technical, uphill corners used in the pro criterium race.

The elite women’s time trial winner charged to the front of the pack into the final 500 metres and held off a counter-attack by Labecki for her second national crown of the week.

“I knew it was my only shot,” Dygert said at the finish about getting position into the final three corners. “I was just waiting for that yellow jersey [Labecki] to come beside me. It was a good day out there. It’s always nice to ride with those girls, and a little different riding solo, but the same with Coryn. It was quite the battle.

“It’s Nationals, it’s such a different race. You know, EF’s won almost every year and I didn’t want them to go up the road. I felt fine and just went with it,” Dygert said about closing down some attacks by the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB riders on the late laps.

“It’s always nice when you see a rider with their country’s flag on their jersey. It’s always very special and for me it’s very nice to be in those stars and stripes. I’m quite honored.”

How it unfolded

The elite women faced 68 miles (109.4km) on the now-familiar 6.8-mile circuit with a start on Gay Street and headed across the Tennessee River to the signature climb of Sherrod Road. After a pass through East Knoxville on an out-and-back section of James White Parkway, they returned back downtown via Historic Preservation Drive to the three corners on Church Avenue and Clinch Avenue to the finish on Gay Street. It was the sixth time Knoxville hosted the stars-and-stripes road race.

Heat played a major role in the race, with the temperature at the 9 a.m. ET start quickly passing 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) and heavy humidity dictating the use of ice packs and constant hydration.

First climb of Sherrod Road the women’s peloton was all together, Chloe Dygert on the front alongside Heidi Franz (DNA Pro Cycling), and the three riders of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB - Clara Honsinger, Lauren Stephens and Emma Langley. Hannah Dalsing (United Cycling) had a technical issue at the base of the climb and waited for service. Across the top the field was already in shambles, riders strung out with 60 miles? to go as DNA sent several riders on attacks, including Heather Fischer.

Fischer broke free at the front of the race with just Marjorie Ronaldo (Fount Cycling Guild), but soon after the DNA rider had to stop before completing the lap for a new front tyre as she suffered a flat. The peloton was able to make the catch of Fischer, while Ronaldo continued alone with an advantage of 45 seconds.

On the second lap, Samantha Schneider (L39ION) and Holly Breck (DNA Pro Cycling) accelerated in an attempt to chase down the lone leader. Breck was able to connect with Ronaldo with Andrea Buttine (Miami NIghts), and the trio had a gap of 1:10 with 49 miles and seven laps to go.

Across the next circuit Rebecca Lange (Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator Coffees) struck out solo to try to catch the trio of riders at the front, now with a 2:30 advantage over the peloton and 1:30 ahead of Lange. Across the next 20 miles, Lange was pulled back and the leading trio’s lead was down to 1:20.

A few riders to watch, including Cara O’Neill (Cynsca Cycling), Andrea Cyr (Miami Nights) and Makayla MacPherson (Human Powered Health), were caught on the wrong side of the split and worked to rejoin the peloton with 28 miles to go.

With six laps completed, the Breck, Ronaldo and Buttine drove the front of the race and their time gap continued to fall, hovering around the minute mark as they made another pass of the Sherrod Road climb and 22 others remaining in the reduced peloton.

With 14 miles to go on the penultimate climb of Sherrod Road, the break for the trio ended and the lead riders looked for opportunities to attack, and counter attack. EF Education-TIBCO-SVB had the best numbers, all three riders in the front bunch.

As the lead group passed under the start-finish banner for the final lap, Natalie Quinn (CCB p/b LLG) led the group of 21 toward a final pass of Sherrod Road and the leg-burning 10% gradients on the 1km climb. Four heavy hitters made separation on the climb - Stephens, Coryn Rivera (Jumbo-Visma), Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM).

The four struggled to work together, and it was all back together for 14 riders with 3 miles to race.

On the right side, Langley accelerated and Labecki covered the move. They remained together until Dygert attacked with 500 metres to go, on the opening turn of the final three corners, and Labecki followed. In that section Friday night Labecki went on to win the pro criterium title, but this time she could get around Dygert, who took the road title.

Results

