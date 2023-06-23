Mireia Benito pips Mavi García to Spanish time trial title
AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step team claims surprise first pro win
Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step) sprang a surprise at the Spanish Championships by beating defending champion Mavi García (Liv Racing TeqFind) to the elite women’s time trial crown.
García had won the time trial and road race double at the past three Spanish Championships, and she set out as the strong favourite on the 32km course around Sevilla la Nueva, outside Madrid. Her winning streak ended here, however, as she was pipped to the jersey by a solitary second by Benito, who gauged her effort perfectly to claim the title. Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) completed the podium in third.
“It was a big surprise for myself too,” Benito said afterwards. “I was not feeling good after Tour des Pyrenees and even felt a bit sick. I had no idea how it would go today. It did mean I had no pressure at all. I just wanted to do my best time trial ever. That was my only goal and not to look at others, just at myself and my performance.
“It was a pretty long time trial of 32 kilometres. The first part was all about keeping control because it was slightly downhill. In the second part I went all in.”
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling's Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
