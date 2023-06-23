Jonathan Castroviejo captures sixth time trial title at Spanish Championships
Ineos Grenadiers rider beats Movistar duo Oier Lazkano, Lluís Mas in Sevilla la Nueva
Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) captured a sixth career elite men's time trial title in Sevilla la Nueva on Friday.
Castroviejo covered the demanding 32km route with a winning time of 36:44, beating Movistar teammates Oier Lazkano by three seconds and Lluís Mas by six seconds.
Fourth place went to Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at eight seconds back. A report in the Marca noted that Ayuso experienced a problem with his bike during the time trial.
Raúl García Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma) lined up as the defending champion but ended up finishing 10th in the time trial, having suffered a mid-race puncture.
The elite men will line up for the road race in El Escorial on Sunday.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Jonathan Castroviejo captures sixth time trial title at Spanish ChampionshipsIneos Grenadiers rider beats Movistar duo Oier Lazkano, Lluís Mas in Sevilla la Nueva
-
Elisa Longo Borghini wins fourth consecutive Italian time trial titleCavalli second, Vigilia third in the race against the clock
-
$500 billion Saudi Arabian project named as possible Jumbo-Visma sponsor'We are currently in serious talks with several international parties' says team manager Richard Plugge
-
Mireia Benito pips Mavi García to Spanish time trial titleAG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step team claims surprise first pro win