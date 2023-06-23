Jonathan Castroviejo captures sixth time trial title at Spanish Championships

Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) captured a sixth career elite men's time trial title in Sevilla la Nueva on Friday.

Castroviejo covered the demanding 32km route with a winning time of 36:44, beating Movistar teammates Oier Lazkano by three seconds and Lluís Mas by six seconds.

Fourth place went to Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at eight seconds back. A report in the Marca noted that Ayuso experienced a problem with his bike during the time trial.

Raúl García Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma) lined up as the defending champion but ended up finishing 10th in the time trial, having suffered a mid-race puncture.

The elite men will line up for the road race in El Escorial on Sunday.

Results

