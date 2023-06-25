Unstoppable Kopecky claims third Nationals’ title in Belgium in bunch sprint

SD Worx racer doubles up after time trial win earlier this week

Lotte Kopecky claimed her second Belgian Nationals’ gold this week as she followed up Thursday’s victory in the time trial with a win in Sunday’s road race. 

Widely tipped for victory beforehand, Kopecky had already taken the road race title in 2020 and 2021. And as she made that a National Road Champion’s hat-trick with a comfortable bunch sprint victory, she proved her status as top favourite was more than justified.

Second in the 134 kilometre course starting and finishing in the West Flanders town of Izegem was Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) and Kelly Druyts (Duolar-Chevelmaire) took third.

However, after closing down several late attacks then having ample fuel left in the tank for a bunch sprint, from the time trial to the road race, Kopecky’s dominance in this year’s Belgian Road Nationals was clear.

