Kerbaol ousts Cordon-Ragot as women's French time trial champion

By Jackie Tyson
published

Twice a runner-up in the ITT, 22-year-old Ceratizit-WNT rider takes first elite title

Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling)
Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) won her first elite time trial title at French Road Championships on Thursday, holding off six-time champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) by 19 seconds.

The 22-year-old, who finished runner-up to Cordon-Ragot the past two years, completed the 31.3km course from Hazebrouck to Cassel in 46:24.

Coralie Demay (St Michele-Mavic-Auber 93) earned the bronze medal, 32 seconds off the winning pace. Marie Le Net (FDJ-SUEZ) was 51 seconds back in fourth, and the only other rider to finish under a minute behind Kerbaol.

Results

