Kerbaol ousts Cordon-Ragot as women's French time trial champion
Twice a runner-up in the ITT, 22-year-old Ceratizit-WNT rider takes first elite title
Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) won her first elite time trial title at French Road Championships on Thursday, holding off six-time champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) by 19 seconds.
The 22-year-old, who finished runner-up to Cordon-Ragot the past two years, completed the 31.3km course from Hazebrouck to Cassel in 46:24.
Coralie Demay (St Michele-Mavic-Auber 93) earned the bronze medal, 32 seconds off the winning pace. Marie Le Net (FDJ-SUEZ) was 51 seconds back in fourth, and the only other rider to finish under a minute behind Kerbaol.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
By Jackie Tyson
