Markus beats Vollering, Van Vleuten to win women's Dutch time trial title

Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) won the elite women's time trial title at the Dutch Championships for the first time in her career.

"Last winter, I told the team that winning the Dutch time trial championship was my biggest dream because it is simply the most enjoyable discipline for me," Markus said.

"They gave me their full support. Everything had to come together, but we did everything we could in preparation. When I return from the training camp, I can ride an optimal time trial. That's why I skipped some road races. Fortunately, it was a success despite the hot and challenging conditions. I am very proud."

The 28-year-old rider covered the 42km course in Elspeet at an average speed of 46.9km/h and finished with a winning time of 53:42.

In what was a dominant performance of the day, Markus beat runner-up Demi Vollering (SD Worx) by 55 seconds and third-placed Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) by 1:13.

The reigning Dutch road champion, set to try and defend her road title this weekend, was one of the last riders to start the time trial. She rode a strong opening phase with a lead of over half a minute at the first checkpoint and continued to increase her lead through to the finish line.