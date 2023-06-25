Remco Evenepoel conquers Belgian Road Championships in two-up duel
World Champion outsprints young Lotto pro Alec Segaert after late attack
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) has claimed his first-ever National Road Race title after a dramatic two-up sprint battle against young Lotto-Dstny pro Alec Segaert, while Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) then claimed the bronze.
On a blisteringly hot day in west Flanders, the reigning World Champion broke away with Segaert from a late counter-attack of nine riders.
The 230 kilometre race had been marked by a dramatic early break including Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). It was only in the final hour that the last two survivors, Van Aert and Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) were reeled in
Evenepoel and Segaert, already second in the Nationals Time Trial on Thursday, first charged away in a group of nine then went clear with around 10 kilometres to go. After a couple of sharp digs en route to the finish, Evenepoel still had enough strength to claim his first ever Belgian road race title.
Results
