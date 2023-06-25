Remco Evenepoel conquers Belgian Road Championships in two-up duel

By Cyclingnews
published

World Champion outsprints young Lotto pro Alec Segaert after late attack

Remco Evenepoel wins the 2023 Belgian Road Championships
Remco Evenepoel wins the 2023 Belgian Road Championships (Image credit: Getty )
Jump to:

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) has claimed his first-ever National Road Race title after a dramatic two-up sprint battle against young Lotto-Dstny pro Alec Segaert, while Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) then claimed the bronze.

On a blisteringly hot day in west Flanders, the reigning World Champion broke away with Segaert from a late counter-attack of nine riders.

The 230 kilometre race had been marked by a dramatic early break including Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). It was only in the final hour that the last two survivors, Van Aert and Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) were reeled in

Evenepoel and Segaert, already second in the Nationals Time Trial on Thursday, first charged away in a group of nine then went clear with around 10 kilometres to go. After a couple of sharp digs en route to the finish, Evenepoel still had enough strength to claim his first ever Belgian road race title.

Results

