Hunt Wheels Black Friday Sale has just got even better with an extra 10% off across all sale items – upgrade your wheels today, and save up to $1,499

Hunt Wheels launched its Black Friday Sale a few weeks ago. To mark the start of the actual Black Friday shopping weekend, the renowned UK wheel brand has added an extra 10% off on top of its already outstanding Black Friday wheel deals.

These updated Black Friday discounts apply across the majority of the Hunt range, including the Hunt Sub 50 Limitless Carbon, one of the best road bike wheels, discounted by a bonkers $1,499.50, down from $2,999 to just $1,499.50.

If the best gravel wheelsets are on your Black Friday radar, then the Hunt 40 Limitless Gravel Aero UD Carbon Spoke wheels, which have a $694.30 reduction, down from $2,479 to $1,784.70.

Below, I've selected a few of the best standout Black Friday Hunt deals, and with some marked up as very limited stock, and others already showing as sold out, we'd suggest that if you have eyes on a particular wheelset, you pull the trigger fast. The extra 10% discount is added automatically at checkout, but if not, the code: FASTER10 will apply the discount too.

If you'd prefer to head straight to the deals, you can do that here:

Save 50% ($699.50) Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon: was $1,399 now $699.50 at Hunt Read more Read less ▼ The Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist wheels benefit from Hunt's wind tunnel testing and deliver tangible aero gains, while remaining light enough to tackle the biggest climbs and stable enough to manage the dreaded crosswinds. The extra 10% is automatically applied at checkout, and takes this Hunt deal to an incredible 50% off.

Save 48% ($716.90) Hunt 62 Carbon Aerodynamicist Wheelset: was $1,499 now $782.10 at Hunt Read more Read less ▼ Hunt says the 62 Carbon Aerodynamicist Wheelset is the fastest rim-brake wheels they've ever made. Featuring the 'Aerodynamicist' profiles used on the Limitless range, these wheels come with CeramicSpeed bearings, elliptical wing spokes, and are engineered and wind tunnel tested by Hunt's own in-house engineering team.

Save 28% ($694.30) Hunt 40 Limitless Gravel Aero UD Carbon Spoke: was $2,479 now $1,784.70 at Hunt Read more Read less ▼ Hunt designed the 40 Limitless Gravel Aero UD Carbon Spoke wheels to be the fastest and most versatile gravel race wheelset. Hunt says the 40 Limitless are lightweight, responsive and offer stability even in the strongest of crosswinds. The extra-wide rim beads prevent race-ending pinch flats, and they are aerodynamically optimized for 40 and 45mm gravel tyres.

Save 46% ($275.90) Hunt 4 Season All-Road Disc: was $599 now $323.10 at Hunt Read more Read less ▼ The Hunt 4 Season All-Road Disc are designed as a versatile wheelset ready for road, gravel and anything in between. Featuring Hunt's latest H_Ratchet SGL hub, an increased spoke count and oversized, double-sealed cartridge bearings, these wheels will have you covered for your most adventurous rides, no matter the weather. The wider rim profile also accommodates modern road and gravel tyres ranging from 25mm all the way up to 50mm.

Save 40% ($64) Schwalbe Schwalbe Pro One Tubeless Road Tyres: was $159.99 now $95.99 at Hunt Read more Read less ▼ Only available with the purchase of a wheelset, there is a noteworthy discount to be had on one of the best road tyres – the Schwalbe Pro One. They come fitted to your new wheels, and Hunt supplies valves and sealant too. So it removes the chore of fitting tyres, and you can get out riding straight away. Only available in 25mm or 28mm sizing.

An added incentive is the Hunt 60-Day Ride & Return policy – so you have plenty of riding time to try and test a wheelset, then keep it or return it for a full refund (or product swap).

Hunt also offers a three-year warranty, 'H_Care' lifetime replacement on all its carbon wheels (purchased for $99), and next-day US and UK shipping.

These are just a small selection of what Hunt has on sale for Black Friday, and deals are available on both Hunt US and Hunt UK, with varying stock availability depending on your territory.

