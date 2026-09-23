'Changes call for a different governance and leadership' – CEO Fran Millar leaves premium kit manufacturer Rapha

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More cost-cutting and management changes on the way at British brand

Rapha CEO Fran Millar
Rapha CEO Fran Millar (Image credit: Rapha/Tom Griffiths)

There is more upheaval at premium cycling clothing manufacturer Rapha, with Fran Millar announcing that she is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer after two years in the role.

When Millar arrived at Rapha in August 2024 from Belstaff – where she helped turn around the company’s financial performance – she was faced with poor financial results, including seven consecutive years of reduced sales and turnover and rising losses, some on the back of the industry’s post-pandemic slump.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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