Rapha's Summer Sale has entered the final stretch and ends August 24. The British cycling brand has discounted sale items even further, with its 'Final Markdowns' now reducing the price of some of the best cycling apparel on the market by 60%.

Shop the 'Final Markdowns' in the Rapha Summer Sale.

Below I've selected some of the standout items, but there is plenty to choose from, including bargains on the best cycling jerseys, bib shorts, cycling jackets, accessories, and more.

I think one of the best cycling gilets is an essential item in your kit, and the Rapha Brevet Element Gilet ticks all the boxes. It's lightweight and packable, with active insulation. Right now you can get 60% off selected colours.

As a Rapha fan, its large logo sweatshirt is a big favourite for post-ride relaxing, travelling and down the pub. A knowing nod from a fellow cyclist while wearing it is always nice, and that's currently got 50% off.

The sale is set to end on August 24, but with the additional discounts, don't hang around, as some items are showing as selling fast, with limited sizing, and only while stock lasts.

Rapha Men's Deals

Rapha Women's Deals

The highlighted deals are from the USA Rapha Summer Sale, but for those in the UK, the Rapha UK Summer Sale has plenty of equally appealing discounts. Both the US and UK sales end on August 24.

Below you'll also find the best prices on Rapha apparel from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.