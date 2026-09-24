'Encouraging green shoots’ for Rapha as the company announce a ninth year of operating losses ahead of 'organisation restructure’

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The company reveal increased losses the day after CEO Fran Millar leaves

Rapha logo
Rapha's financial woes continue (Image credit: Rapha)

The day it emerged that CEO Fran Millar had left the business, premium cycling kit brand Rapha announced provisional financial results, which show the company still has a long way to go to regain financial stability.

Despite asserting that the structures Millar put in place during her two-year tenure are working, the company’s figures show a further reduction in turnover, down from £96m in the 2024 financial year to £89m in 2025, its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) are also down to a deficit of £5.6m, £3m less than last year.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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