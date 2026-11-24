After finishing his season following the 2026 Tour de France, former yellow jersey winner Egan Bernal has extended his contract with Netcompany Ineos.

Though the length of Bernal’s contract wasn't mentioned in the team press release, Bernal replied to a comment on his Instagram account, saying, "2029 is the idea."

Bernal’s future with the team had been up in the air after he failed to return to racing following the Tour de France, where he finished 20th overall. With his contract due to expire at the end of the year, he stated his intention to return to racing in a subsequent social media post.

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However, the 29-year-old created some ambiguity, using the phrase, "I don’t know exactly what the coming years hold, and I don’t think I need to know everything right now." Now, though, his future is clear with his new contract lasting for three years.

After two years at Pro Continental level, Bernal burst onto the scene with what was then Team Sky in 2018, winning the time trial at the Tour of Romandie, where he finished second overall, before winning that year’s Tour of California.

Finishing 15th at that year’s Tour de France, he developed quickly, winning Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse before winning the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. Since then, he claimed victory at the 2021 Giro d’Italia, winning two stages on the way, but a horror crash while training at home in Colombia in early 2022 almost brought an end to his career.

Though he returned late that year, he has never reached the same heights, only adding three national titles and a stage of the 2025 Vuelta a España to his palmarès.

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"This team has been my home since 2018 and has supported me through the best moments of my career and the hardest ones," Bernal said in a team press release.

"After a break to recharge, I’m coming back with a clear head and looking forward to building towards next season with the team. I know what I’m capable of and I still believe I have a lot to give. I want to enjoy the racing and help this group achieve something special in the seasons ahead."

The team’s Director of Racing, Geraint Thomas, welcomed Bernal back, saying: "Egan’s a huge part of this team. What he’s come back from and what he’s achieved since is just unreal. He’s a champion in every sense of the word. The younger riders look up to him, and they can learn a lot from his determination and the way he goes about things, on and off the bike. The whole team is really happy he’s staying."

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