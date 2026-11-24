A host of star cyclists, past and present, met with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on Monday as part of an audience organised by the UCI and the Vatican's multi-sport association.

Among the names present were Demi Vollering, Paul Seixas, Mark Cavendish, Elisa Longo Borghini, Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali, and Annemiek van Vleuten.

During the audience, UCI President David Lappartient said it was "an opportunity to strengthen cycling's commitment, as a sport, to promoting peace and intercultural dialogue among peoples", and the UCI donated several bikes to the Caritas Rome charity.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Also among those in attendance were past legends of the sport, including Bernard Hinault, Greg LeMond, Miguel Indurain, and Eddy Merckx. 81-year-old Merckx was visibly emotional as he met the Pope, and spoke about his feelings afterwards.

"I never thought this would still be possible, with everything I have been through," Merckx told Sporza, referring to his hip surgeries and health issues.

"It was impressive. It is a beautiful gift to be received by the Pope. I had already been to see the Pope twice, but this is the first time I have come to the Vatican.

"If you are Catholic and you go to see the Pope, that is the highest achievement you can have. That is why I was emotional."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eddy Merckx meets Pope Leo XIV (Image credit: Getty Images)

Merckx revealed that the Pope's speech was largely focussed on the power of cycling and sport for society, rather than anything about racing.

"He did speak about how important the bicycle is for transport in cities, but racing was not discussed. I did not have a conversation with him.

"But I am certainly a happy man that I saw the Vatican and Pope Leo XIV. It is something special. Not everyone gets to visit the Vatican."

Vollering described the audience as a "great honour to be able to share something like this with such big names. It is a very special event, really nice," according to WielerFlits, while Van Vleuten called it "a special moment, truly unique.

"I was suddenly sitting next to my cycling hero Miguel Indurain, whom I saw cycling as a small child. He was my role model.

The Pope and the cycling delegation at the Vatican (Image credit: Getty Images)

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.