Investigation identifies 54 riders as skipping level crossing red signal at Tour of Flanders

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'There was no malicious intent' behind incident says Soudal-QuickStep DS Vanmarcke

Riders wait at a level crossing for a train to pass during the 2026 Tour of Flanders
Riders wait at a level crossing for a train to pass during the 2026 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the closed level crossing incident at Sunday's men's Tour of Flanders, the East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office has identified 54 riders who could face sanctions, including fines and driving bans.

The riders, almost a third of the 175-man peloton, ran through a red signal at a level crossing with 213km to race. The peloton was split as a result, with most of the group held up before regrouping at the behest of UCI commissaires over the following kilometres.

UCI regulations call for fines, yellow cards, and potential disqualification if riders ignore level crossing warnings and race on. However, in this case, no penalties were handed out to those who ran the red signal, including eventual winner Tadej Pogačar and third-place finisher Remco Evenepoel.

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According to Het Nieuwsblad, the riders involved could face fines ranging from €320 to €4,000 and an eight-day driving ban. Out-of-court settlements are also possible.

"You also saw on Sunday that the first riders clearly started braking, but then you have to make a quick assessment – do I slam on the brakes here and risk them falling behind me? Or do you keep going?"

Vanmarcke concluded by saying that the various stakeholders involved – including Belgium's National Railway Company (NMBS) and the rail infrastructure manager Infrabel – should work together to avoid similar incidents in future.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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