'Sidequest' - Noah Hobbs saved by local fan after getting lost during Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

British rider benefits from the kindness of strangers

KORTRIJK, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: Noah Hobbs of Great Britain and Team EF Education - EasyPost prior to the 78th Kuurne - Brussel - Kuurne 2026 a 194.9km one day race from Kortrijk to Kuurne on March 01, 2026 in Kortrijk, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Noah Hobbs at the start of the day on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Briton Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost), racing Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for the first time on Saturday, had to get help from a local man after getting lost after a puncture and mechanical.

"This guy picked me up and took me here. He's a good guy. Without him, I think I'd still be somewhere in Belgium," Hobbs said in a team video on Instagram.

