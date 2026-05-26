Jhonatan Narváez vs Paul Magnier - Giro d'Italia maglia ciclamino swings in favour of Ecuadorian ahead of the upcoming hilly stages

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'I have an advantage, but he's climbing much better than me, and we all know that the third week is pretty tough with all the climbs' Magnier forced to consider that final sprint in Rome might not be enough to secure the coveted points jersey

Jhonatan Narvaez finishes stage 15 alone in the maglia ciclamino
Narvaez gained on Magnier during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) quietly collected more points toward the maglia ciclamino competition during stage 16 on the roads to Cari in the Giro d'Italia. The Ecuadorian inched closer to leader Paul Maginer (Soudal-QuickStep), adding mounting pressure onto the Frenchman to win the only remaining sprint stage in Rome on Sunday.

"I will try to keep the jersey, but Narváez is now targeting the jersey. We saw that in the intermediate sprints, and he was even up there in the Milan sprint. I will have to fight for it," Magnier told the assembled media.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

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