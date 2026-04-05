Riders who ran level crossing red light during men's Tour of Flanders could face fines and short driving bans, says Flemish prosecutor

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Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel amongst large front group when lights suddenly turned red

2026 Tour of Flanders: riders stopped at a level crossing during the race
2026 Tour of Flanders: riders stopped at a level crossing during the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The closed level crossing incident in the Tour of Flanders could carry potential consequences of fines and short driving bans for those riders who ignored or did not see a red signal at a level crossing and carried on riding, according to Belgian media.

With more than 200 kilometres to race at the level crossing in the town of Wichelen, the light turned red just as the peloton was approaching, with the bunch split as a result. Once the barriers had gone up again after the train had passed, the peloton then regrouped over the following four kilometres as the commissaires ordered riders to slow down.

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Both race winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who finished third, were in the front group when the incident happened. Others like Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) were caught behind and stopped.

"It was not nice," Pogačar said in the post-race press conference. "Suddenly we were riding, and I don't know, Mikkel Bjerg was riding all day and and suddenly three guys jump on the middle of the road and start waving to stop. How can you stop in one second?

“The Public Prosecutor's Office reports that the offenders will be identified and an official report will be drawn up,” Nieuwsblad said, with reports that riders might face a fine of around 320 euros and a ban on driving for eight days. An out-of-court settlement is, apparently, also possible.

As happened at Paris-Roubaix in 2015 when a large group of riders passed through a level crossing when the lights were red, race commissaires opted not to disqualify those involved and nobody was excluded from the Tour of Flanders as a result of the incident.

"The rule is a little bit weird," Pogačar said. "I don't know why they don't stop the breakaway, stop us and then restart like it should be, but yeah, in the end, yeah, no complaints. We have Mikkel to pull he was so strong that he could control them even two minutes more of the breakaway. It was, in the end, all OK."

However Pogačar will have to pay a 500 Swiss Franc fine (about 540 euros) for littering outside the stipulated area for throwing away race trash, as well as being docked 25 UCI points. Equally, Evenepoel has received a 200 Swiss Franc fine for a 'sticky bottle' incident.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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