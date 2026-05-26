Is Jonas Vingegaard upstoppable? - Felix Gall says maglia rosa 'showed again who is in charge' at the Giro d'Italia on the climb to Cari

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'I thought that I would do the same as the last hard stages, just do my own pace, but that was not possible today' Gall moves up to second overall as Afonso Eulálio drops to fifth

Decathlon CMA CGM Team Austrian rider Felix Gall sprints to the finish line during the 16th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Bellinzona and Cari, Switzerland, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Austrian rider Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) sprints to the finish line on stage 16 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) punched his way to second place on the stage 16 mountaintop finish in Cari in a performance that saw him move into second place overall at the Giro d'Italia.

The Austrian admitted that it was the best he could do against an unstoppable Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who rode away with his fourth summit victory.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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