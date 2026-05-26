'Better than ever' - Jonas Vingegaard reveals two-year recovery from Itzulia crash, now on track to challenge Tadej Pogačar in the Tour de France

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After four stage victories, Vingegaard wants to see Visma-Lease a Bike teammates win

Jonas Vingegaard in the pink jersey on the podium holds a huge bell as prize by the Swiss hosts
Jonas Vingegaard extended his lead on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard produced record-breaking numbers as he won stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia to Carì in Switzerland, with a dominant victory in the maglia rosa confirming the Dane is on track to challenge Tadej Pogačar in the Tour de France in July.

"Maybe I'm even better than ever. Of course, cycling has also evolved," Vingegaard said after his fourth win in Carì.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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