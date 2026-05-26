'There's still a lot of suffering to come' - Derek Gee-West climbs up the Giro d'Italia standings in Carí

News
By published

Canadian again shows his third-week skills in a 'Grandy'

Derek Gee-West climbing alone against a backdrop of mountains and blue sky
Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek) during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek) showed he is a third-week Grand Tour rider on the mountain finish to Carì in Switzerland, finishing with the riders fighting for the podium and moving up to sixth overall in the Giro d'Italia.

Just last Friday, the Canadian was dropped earlier on the climb up to the Pila finish. Today, after the third rest day, as the third and final week in the mountains began, he was able to hang tough and move up the GC.

Latest Videos From
TOPICS
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.