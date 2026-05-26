'When it goes uphill, Jonas is pretty unstoppable' Visma-Lease a Bike celebrate Vingegaard's latest Giro d'Italia stage dominance

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Jonas Vingegaard surrounded by his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Visma-Lease a Bike riders once again exchanged high-fives and congratulated each other after Jonas Vingegaard won again at the Giro d'Italia in Carì in Switzerland.

Vingegaard has now won four mountain stages and each time his teammates chased down the early attacks, gave their all, shook out the peloton on the final climb and then set up the Dane's winning attack.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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