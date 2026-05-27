From dominator to domestique? Jonas Vingegaard says he'd be 'very proud' to help Davide Piganzoli and Sepp Kuss in final Giro d'Italia mountain stages

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Piganzoli could target the white jersey while Kuss could complete the Grand Tour stage win set

CARI, SWITZERLAND - MAY 26: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Pink Leader Jersey competes during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 16 a 113km stage from Bellinzona to Cari 1645m / #UCIWT / on May 26, 2026 in Cari, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has won all four mountain finishes of this year's Giro d'Italia and now leads the race by more than four minutes, but we could now see the Dane relent in his dominance and even start working for his teammates.

Following his victory at Carì on stage 16 on Tuesday, Vingegaard said he would be "very proud" to help out his leading mountain domestique Davide Piganzoli, who is within reach of the white jersey for the best young rider, while also name-checking Sepp Kuss, who could complete the set of stage wins in all three Grand Tours.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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