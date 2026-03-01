Tim Wellens latest big name to break a bone in Opening Weekend as more crashes affect Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Collarbone fracture for Belgian as windy weather and tense racing causes incidents in Belgium

NIVONE, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech and Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete during the 21st Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026, Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 207.2km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWT / on February 28, 2026 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Wellens hit the deck during Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crashes battered Opening Weekend for the second day in a row on Sunday, as more incidents in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne led to multiple big-name abandons and injuries.

Belgian champion Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was forced to abandon the race after a heavy crash in the peloton that saw him end up in the ditch at the side of the road.

A total of 35 riders abandoned the race, including sprint contender Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) and almost the entirety of Jasper Philipsen's Alpecin-Premier Tech lead-out, leaving him to flounder in the sprint and finish a distant 18th.

A significant loss for UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Pogačar

Crashing out and breaking his collarbone is of course a big personal blow to Tim Wellens, but it could also have ripple effects for UAE Team Emirates-XRG in the Classics to come.

Wellens is a strong one-day racer in his own right, but he's also an important part of Tadej Pogačar's support team, often being one of the final riders with the Slovenian before the key attacks, and possessing the valuable ability to put the power down in important moments.

Undergoing surgery on Saturday, Wellens may not actually be out for that long, with riders often coming back from broken collarbones in a matter of weeks, but even the fastest recovery will likely see him miss Milan-San Remo, and that could prove very costly for Pogačar.

As we've seen in recent years, Pogačar and UAE need to throw everything at making the Cipressa and Poggio as hard and fast as possible if they want to put the world champion into a winning position. That involves putting together a monstrous lead-out into the climbs – which Wellens would be an important part of.

With San Remo only two weeks away, the chances of Wellens being there are near impossible, and UAE don't have a like-for-like replacement for him. Riders like Isaac del Toro and Jhonatan Narváez will have to step up hugely for UAE's tactic to finally work.

