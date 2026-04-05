2026 Tour of Flanders Men briefly neutralised after over half peloton stopped at level crossing

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Incident took place 215 kilometres to go, break of 13 gains nearly two minutes as a result

2026 Tour of Flanders: riders blocked at a level crossing
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Tour of Flanders men's race was briefly neutralised when half the peloton were stopped at a level crossing in the opening part of the race and delayed by a few minutes.

Around 30 riders were able to continue immediately, amongst them Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in pursuit of a dozen-strong break when the level crossing barriers came down.

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2026 Tour of Flanders: police stop the riders at a level crossing

2026 Tour of Flanders: police stop the riders at a level crossing (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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