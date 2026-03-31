'Feel like Mike Tyson punched me in the back' – Ben Turner dusts himself off after bizarre somersault crash at In Flanders Fields

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'Let's see what’s possible for the following races in the next days' says Briton after hard fall 50km from finish

British Ben Turner of INEOS Grenadiers competes during the men elite &#039;Middelkerke-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 240.8 km from Middelkerke to Wevelgem, on March 29, 2026. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Ben Turner in action at In Flanders Fields (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Turner has escaped injury after a strange crash at In Flanders Fields sent him somersaulting across the road.

The Briton hasn't had the best of luck in recent races during the spring Classics, with his race at Friday's E3 Saxo Classic coming to an end after suffering a mechanical at the vital Taaienberg climb.

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"Considering the crash, I’m happy to come out of it how I did with nothing broken, just feel like Mike Tyson punched me in the back. Let's see what’s possible for the following races in the next days…"

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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