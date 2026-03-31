'Feel like Mike Tyson punched me in the back' – Ben Turner dusts himself off after bizarre somersault crash at In Flanders Fields

Ben Turner in action at In Flanders Fields

Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Turner has escaped injury after a strange crash at In Flanders Fields sent him somersaulting across the road.

The Briton hasn't had the best of luck in recent races during the spring Classics, with his race at Friday's E3 Saxo Classic coming to an end after suffering a mechanical at the vital Taaienberg climb.

On Sunday, he notched another DNF after getting tangled with another rider with 50km to run in the 240km race.

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Turner lost control and swerved across the road before flipping over and falling hard on his back. He was unable to continue the race, but luckily avoided any serious injury.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to explain the accident.

"Not my luck the last races, mechanical on Taaienberg in E3 and getting my bars tangled with another rider in Wevelgem. Fortunately, I practised front flips on my bed as a child," he wrote.

"Considering the crash, I’m happy to come out of it how I did with nothing broken, just feel like Mike Tyson punched me in the back. Let's see what’s possible for the following races in the next days…"

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Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) went on to win In Flanders Fields, beating Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA-CGM) in a bunch sprint. Turner's fellow Briton, Samuel Watson, was Ineos Grenadiers' best finisher, taking 17th at the finish.

Turner is set to miss Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday following the fall, with Ineos Grenadiers calling up Artem Shmidt to replace him.

It remains to be seen whether he'll be fit enough to contest the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, however.

He's on the provisional startlist for the former, while Filippo Ganna and Josh Tarling are set to lead Ineos at the latter.

A post shared by Ben Turner (@benelliotturner) A photo posted by on

😨 La caída más rara del día, de la semana, del mes... ¡y puede que de lo que va de año!‼️ La caída de Ben Turner en la In Flanders Fields que acabó por suponer el abandono del corredor del INEOS Greandiers#IFF26 pic.twitter.com/Ghp5ff8T1DMarch 29, 2026