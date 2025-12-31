Milan-San Remo Women 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Milan-San Remo Women overview Date March 21, 2026 Distance Row 1 - Cell 1 Start location Row 2 - Cell 1 Finish location San Remo Category Women's WorldTour Previous winner Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx-Protime) Previous edition 2025 Milan-San Remo Women

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2025 Milan-San Remo Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Milan-San Remo Women information

A women's version of Milan-San Remo dubbed La Primavera Rosa was held from 1999 to 2005, following the final 118km of the men's race and including two of its most emblematic ascents, the Cipressa and Poggio.

Other winners of the previous Milan-San Remo Women included inaugural champion Sara Felloni, Diana Ziliute, Susan Ljungskog, Mirjam Mechers and Zoulfia Zabirova.

The revived Milan-San Remo Women in 2025 instantly became the fourth of the five Monuments for the women's peloton - alongside the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

One of the biggest complications for the event's return was a date clash with Trofeo Alfredo Binda, which moved forward one weekend. In 2026 it will be held on March 15.

There are now three back-to-back one-day races on the Women's WorldTour in Italy with Strade Bianche on March 8, Trofeo Alfredo Binda on March 15 and Milan-San Remo on Saturday March 21.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2025 Milan-San Remo Women, crossing the line first in the sprint of a small group ahead of Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), with Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) finishing third.

Pauline Ferrand-Prèvot (Visma-Lease a Bike) initially finished fourth on the day but was later relegated to 12th place.

After a hectic descent from the Poggio, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) attacked right away and got a sizeable gap at first until Wiebes' teammate, world champion Lotte Kopecky went all-out in the chase, making the catch just metres from the line for Wiebes to take the sprint victory.

