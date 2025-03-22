Milan-San Remo Women: Lorena Wiebes catches late-attacker Elisa Longo Borghini at the line to win revived Monument
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2025 Milan-San Remo Women, crossing the line first in the sprint of a small group ahead of Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), with Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) finishing third.
After a hectic descent from the Poggio, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) attacked right away and got a sizeable gap at first until Wiebes' teammate, world champion Lotte Kopecky went all-out in the chase.
Longo Borghini was a few seconds ahead at the flamme rouge, and Vos was first to launch her sprint, prompting Wiebes to react. As they passed Longo Borghini, Vos took the lead, but Wiebes had a last punch left, passing Vos in the final ten metres to win.
Asked if her victory had sunk in yet, Wiebes said in a post-race interview, "Not yet I think but I had to finish the teamwork off. I'm really grateful for the team how we worked as a team and what Lotte did in the final I'm super grateful for.
Wiebes said she felt good on the Cipressa, among the reduced group, and was able to stay with the top riders over the Poggio, too, and that is when she knew she could contest the final.
"I think there were multiple options but I felt that I did good on the Cipressa so also on the Poggio, I was with the first five or something at the top and then I knew I would ride for the win.
"Longo Borghini did a really strong attack but I saw Lotte was close behind and, as I said, the effort she made was amazing."
Wiebes also said she was not worried about the descent or the final kilometre where Longo Borghini made a surprise attack, knowing Kopecky was there to bring the Italian back into the fold in the final metres.
"No. I knew how strong Lotte is and she put me in the perfect position. I need to say Vos surprised me a little bit. I didn't want to open my sprint too early but it was enough for the win."
