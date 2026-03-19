'A simple race, but also very complex' – Marianne Vos among the top contenders at Milan-San Remo once again

Marianne Vos heads up Visma-Lease a Bike at another Italian Classic following her seventh place at Strade Bianche

After starting her season with top-10 placings at Strade Bianche and the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Marianne Vos continues her spring Classics campaign in Italy with another appearance at Milan-San Remo, where she finished second last year.

The Dutchwoman has won almost all there is to win in cycling, but the revived San Remo is one major race missing from her palmarès.

On Saturday, she'll face off against 2025 champion Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) and a host of other big names, including Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and Wiebes' teammate Lotte Kopecky on the 156km course.

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"In recent years, we've had several first editions of major races. When Milan-San Remo was added to the calendar, you could feel something special in the peloton," the Visma-Lease a Bike racer said of the race, revived last spring 20 years on from the previous edition.

"There's a certain excitement, doing something for the first time. You study the course just a bit more closely than when you've only seen it on television."

Vos didn't outline any specific goal for the race, which will run over the first three capi, then the Cipressa and Poggio, instead saying she hopes her Visma-Lease a Bike squad "can get the most out of ourselves as a team."

She called the race "simple but also very complex," noting that the only certainty on Saturday is that the big moves will be made on the Cipressa and Poggio.

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"It's historic for cycling. It's a Classic for a reason, it's even a Monument," she said.

"Last year was the first time we raced it. You know what to expect, but at the same time, it's still a bit of an unknown. One thing is certain: the Cipressa and Poggio will make the race explode.

"In a way, it's a simple race, but also very complex. That's what makes Milan-San Remo so special. We'll try to make the most of our strengths. We're lining up with a strong team. The feeling at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda was good, but of course we want more as a team."

Visma directeur sportif Jan Boven said that the team will have multiple options to look towards if it doesn't come down to a sprint, with Sarah Van Dam, Daniek Hengeveld, Lieke Nooijen, Margaux Vigié, and Femke de Vries also in the squad.

"It's no surprise that our focus will be on Marianne if it comes down to a sprint in San Remo," he said.

"If the race unfolds differently, we of course have multiple options. In any case, we're ready to make it a great race."