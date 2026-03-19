'A simple race, but also very complex' – Marianne Vos among the top contenders at Milan-San Remo once again

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'It's no surprise that our focus will be on Marianne if it comes down to a sprint in San Remo' says Jan Boven

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 06: Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike during the team presentation prior to the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 / #UCIWT / #UCIWWT / on March 06, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Marianne Vos heads up Visma-Lease a Bike at another Italian Classic following her seventh place at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

After starting her season with top-10 placings at Strade Bianche and the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Marianne Vos continues her spring Classics campaign in Italy with another appearance at Milan-San Remo, where she finished second last year.

The Dutchwoman has won almost all there is to win in cycling, but the revived San Remo is one major race missing from her palmarès.

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Visma directeur sportif Jan Boven said that the team will have multiple options to look towards if it doesn't come down to a sprint, with Sarah Van Dam, Daniek Hengeveld, Lieke Nooijen, Margaux Vigié, and Femke de Vries also in the squad.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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