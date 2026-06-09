Matthew Wilson washed off the gravel bike after Unbound and took it straight to the top of a criterium podium at Tulsa Tough

News
By published

New Zealander 'borrowed a mate's road wheels, put them on the gravel bike and gave it a nudge'

Matthew Wilson (right) riding in a group during the mud of Unbound 200 2026
(Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix / Dan Hughes)

Just last week, New Zealand mountain biker Matthew Wilson was celebrating a performance at Unbound Gravel that clinched him a wildcard spot in the Life Time Grand Prix series. However, there was no rest for the Scott Sports USA rider after taking 28th in a brutal edition of the race, given he'd decided to pin on a number at the Tulsa Tough criteriums through the weekend.

"I borrowed a mate's road wheels, put them on the gravel bike and gave it a nudge," said Wilson in the race live broadcast.

Latest Videos From
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.